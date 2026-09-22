Infantino Begins FIFA Governance Review Amid Pressure From Football Stakeholders

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has initiated moves for an independent review of the organisation’s governance framework amid growing criticism from member associations, leagues and fan organisations over recent administrative decisions and fixture congestion.

Infantino disclosed the move in a letter to the FIFA Council and presidents of all 211 member associations, seen by Reuters.

He said he would ask the Council to consider commissioning an independent external review of FIFA’s current governance framework for major strategic initiatives and recommend possible improvements.

“First, I will ask ‌the Council whether it wishes to commission an independent external review of FIFA’s current governance framework ‌for major strategic initiatives and recommend potential improvements,” Infantino wrote.

The FIFA president also addressed concerns over previous proposals, saying some stakeholders had assumed that decisions had already been taken.

“I recognise that, without the full context, this caused concern and created the impression that decisions ‌had already been taken. They had not,” he said.

“It remained a proposal, not a decision, and was always subject to the necessary approvals of the Council and the Member Associations. It has now been withdrawn and will not proceed.”

Infantino said stakeholders would have the opportunity to openly present their positions during future discussions.

He said, “My role is not to pre-judge that discussion. Those who support a particular model should have the opportunity to set ‌out their case clearly.”

He also assured member associations that their positions on institutional proposals would not affect how FIFA treats them.

“No association’s treatment will depend on its position ⁠on any proposal or institutional matter,” he noted.

“I remain fully committed ‌to leading FIFA and confident in what we can achieve together.”