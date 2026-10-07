Ramon Vega Announces FIFA Presidential Bid To Challenge Gianni Infantino

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega has announced his intention to challenge Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency in next year’s election.

The 55-year-old former Switzerland international is the first person to publicly confirm his candidacy against Infantino, who said last month that he remains “fully committed to leading FIFA”.

Vega, who also played for Celtic and Watford, retired from football in 2004 before moving into finance. He said he wants to reunite the global football community and introduce major reforms at FIFA.

“I am standing to reunite the global football family, deliver genuine and lasting reform, modernise FIFA for the 21st Century, restore stability and credibility, and rebuild the trust that our game urgently needs,” Vega said.

The former centre-back previously considered running for the FIFA presidency in 2015 following the suspension of former president Sepp Blatter. He also announced in 2019 that he would challenge Infantino.

However, Vega failed to secure the backing of the required five of FIFA’s 211 member associations and was not included on the ballot.

Announcing his latest bid, Vega said his experience had prepared him to serve football in a leadership role.

“I am standing because my life has prepared me to serve the game,” he said.

Vega also criticised divisions within football administration and called for a new direction at FIFA.

“Football does not belong to presidents, confederations or administrators. Football is greater than any position, any individual or any institution,” he said.

He added that players, coaches, referees, supporters, clubs, leagues, associations and communities around the world should remain at the centre of football.

Vega further accused FIFA’s current leadership of damaging the organisation’s credibility and weakening trust among stakeholders.

“The current leadership has demoralised the game. Weak governance has damaged FIFA’s credibility and eroded trust across the global football family,” he said.

He also called for an end to internal disputes within football administration, warning that such conflicts should not affect those directly involved in the sport.

“Ego-driven battles within football administration must never be allowed to damage those who matter most: the players, coaches, referees and supporters around the world. They are not responsible for these conflicts. They deserve better,” Vega said.

Vega said FIFA needed fundamental changes rather than minor adjustments as he seeks support from member associations to secure a place on the ballot.

“Football is in the emergency room, on life support. We cannot wait any longer. FIFA needs a new direction and fundamental reform,” he said.