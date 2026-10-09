Peter Obi’s Claim That He Won The 2023 Presidential Election Is Annoying – APC Campaign Council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has lambasted the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over claims that he won the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the APC campaign council, in a statement on Friday by its spokesperson, Dele Alake, said Obi’s claim without supporting evidence is becoming annoying.

With reference to a recent interview granted by the NDC candidate to the BBC, Alake insisted that it is unacceptable for the former Labour Party presidential candidate to make such claims without any substantiated evidence.

He described Obi’s claims as a farce and urged him to desist from making such claims.

“Mr Peter Obi continues to demonstrate a troubling lack of character, candour, and dignity. One would expect his latest twaddle to come from overzealous supporters rather than a presidential candidate who is becoming a veteran of the race. Perhaps the master and his followers are two sides of the same rotten coin.

“Nothing is more annoying than Obi’s recent claim that he won the 2023 presidential election, while simultaneously admitting he lacks the evidence to support it.

“In a recent interview on the BBC, Obi stated: “I don’t like going back to the past. I won the last election. There’s no evidence, but I won the election. Everything is not based on evidence.”

“By Obi’s logic, it is acceptable to make outrageous claims without a shred of evidence or verisimilitude. For him, it is in order and acceptable to make allegations without substantiation or to act on impulse by airing unsubstantiated conjectures.

“This is deeply troubling. There is simply no end to Obi’s posturing and no end to his shenanigans and farce,” Alake said.

The APC campaign council continued that Obi is disconnected from the truth to continue making such claims on the outcome of the 2023 election.

It insisted that President Bola Tinubu won the 2023 election as affirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the election tribunal.

The council also alleged that Obi left liabilities behind in Anambra State during his tenure as Governor.

“For a candidate who placed a distant third in the presidential poll to persistently insist he won — without evidence and contrary to all official records — reflects a deep and troubling disconnection from reality and absolute disregard for facts and truth.

“This constant habit of exaggerating facts is unbecoming of a man who aspires to lead our great country.

“Where is Obi sourcing his facts? Could it be from his infamous adviser at Upper Iweka Junction or from one Obedient punching the laptop for the next post from California or Dallas?

“At the pain of restating the factually obvious, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu won the 2023 election decisively. There can be no doubt about it. The Independent National Electoral Commission confirmed his victory. The election tribunal and the country’s highest court affirmed it.

“President Tinubu has continued to discharge his mandate, advancing key reforms that have stabilised the economy, expanded infrastructure, supported businesses and youth, upgraded education and healthcare, and created job opportunities.

“We again call on Peter Obi to act honourably and honour his earlier pledge to exit the 2027 presidential race if it is proven that his administration left behind liabilities in Anambra State—a fact now clearly established by the state’s financial records,” the statement added.