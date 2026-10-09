Why We Invited Peter Obi To Our Conference – Nigerian Guild Of Editors

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has explained why it invited the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to its conference in Enugu.

The NGE said the conference was designed as a professional forum for editors and stakeholders to discuss issues, including democracy, elections, journalism, artificial intelligence (AI), disinformation and the future of Nigeria

Naija News reports that the NGE responded to an editorial by The Nation newspaper accusing the Union of failing at journalism.

The editorial, titled “Journalists Failed Journalism”, had criticised the NGE over Obi and Pat Utomi, a chieftain of the party, at the conference.

It questioned why Obi, one of several presidential aspirants, was allowed to address editors while other candidates were not given similar representation.

The newspaper argued that Obi’s appearance could give the impression that the guild was aligned with a political party, particularly with the 2027 elections approaching.

Reacting in a statement by its president, Eze Anaba, the NGE rejected the newspaper’s characterisation of the conference and demanded an apology from its editorial board

It said the programme included an “executive session” on the second day, involving governors, political party chairmen, heads of government agencies, and other stakeholders in the political and public space.

The guild argued that Obi’s participation should therefore be viewed in the broader context of the conference, not as evidence that it endorsed the NDC or any political candidate.

The NGE said it had invited representatives of major political parties, including Nentawe Yelwatda, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC); David Mark, chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); and Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe, chairman of the NDC.

It said the invitations were followed up with reminders and personal engagements by its leadership to secure broader participation.

According to the guild, Anaba spoke with Yelwatda and Chibuike Amaechi, ADC vice-presidential candidate, about participating in the conference.

It added that Ukeh also followed up with Paul Ibe, media aide to Atiku Abubakar, ADC presidential candidate, to encourage the party and its leaders to participate.

The guild questioned why it should be blamed when invited political parties or their representatives did not attend.

The NGE also pointed to the participation of government officials and representatives at the conference.

It said Tunde Rahman, senior media assistant to President Bola Tinubu, addressed the editors on the administration, while Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, was represented by Ali M. Ali, Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The guild added that Vice-President Kashim Shettima addressed the conference virtually from the United States.

It said the participation of the various political and government representatives showed that the conference was intended as a broad platform for engagement rather than one designed to favour a particular party or candidate.