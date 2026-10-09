I And Peter Obi Suffered, We Were Oppressed By Federal Might – Oshiomhole

Former Edo State Governor Adams Oshiomhole has said former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi is not his enemy, despite their political differences.

Oshiomhole made the clarification during an interview with Symfoni TV.

Naija News reports that the senator said both men had experienced political pressure during their time as state governors, although they belonged to different political parties.

Oshiomhole governed Edo State under the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), while Obi served as governor of Anambra State under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He recalled that both governors faced opposition from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which held power at the federal level during part of their time in office.

According to Oshiomhole, their past political experiences showed that disagreement over political issues did not necessarily mean the two men were enemies.

He said: “Peter Obi is not my enemy. We both suffered at some point as governors. I was ACN, he was APGA. We were both oppressed by PDP federal might.

“I invited Peter Obi to Edo to commission a project. Obviously, it’s not because I dislike him. If I disliked him, I wouldn’t do that. But he was not the only one I invited. I invited governors from across the country.

“I wanted to show the people that we can politically disagree, but that doesn’t mean your people should not benefit from development.

“Peter Obi didn’t come to Edo to campaign for me. He did not need to. But I invited him to commission those projects, and I’m happy I did.

“Even today, I do not dislike Obi. Don’t misunderstand me.”