Unfathomable Delusion – Presidency Tackles Peter Obi Over Claim He Won 2023 Election

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Bola Tinubu, Temitope Ajayi, has described the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as delusional.

Naija News reports that he said this while reacting to Obi’s latest submission, saying he has no evidence to back his claim that he won the 2023 presidential election.

The NDC flagbearer said this in an interview with BBC Africa, where he discussed his claim that the election was rigged. Obi insisted he won the poll.

Reacting in a post on 𝕏 on Thursday, Ajayi stated that only delusion would make Obi, who came third in the 2023 presidential election, insist that he won the poll, only to retract his comment almost four years later.

He wrote, “The unfathomable delusion that makes a man who came 3rd in an election to keep insisting he won almost 4 years after certainly can’t be explained.

“The same man has now turned around to say he has no evidence to prove his claim, yet he still maintained his position that he won.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni, has slammed Peter Obi, over his recent comment on the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

Reacting to the statement on Arise Television’s Morning show, Rufai said Peter Obi should not make such a claim without evidence to support it.

Rufai also asked if Peter Obi had even checked the election results before making the claim.

He said, “Mr Peter Obi, it is best you do not say things if you do not have the evidence. I must repeat it, because when you say that I won the election, you don’t have the evidence to back it up, then people do not take what you say seriously.

“Didn’t you have backend analysis of result by result before you made the claim? Where are all your own data spreadsheets on the backend that assert your claim? Where is your own backend collation that asserts your claim?”