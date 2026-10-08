Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Breaks Silence On Obidient Support After Parting Ways With Peter Obi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, said the Obidient movement still supports him, even though his party differs from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Rhodes-Vivour stated this during an interview on BlackBox, a talk show hosted by Rufai Oseni.

Asked whether the Peter Obi wave would still work for him in the coming election now that he and the former Anambra State governor are no longer on the same political platform, Rhodes-Vivour said the values that attracted members of the movement to him remained part of his political identity.

“I feel that the qualities that movement adopted or welcomed, those are qualities that I still carry. Those are qualities that have been consistent with. I’ve been with them in the trenches,” he said.

Rhodes-Vivour said his relationship with members of the movement had continued beyond the 2023 election, adding that he had maintained personal relationships with them and remained involved in their affairs.

“Even after the election, the aftermath of the election, hospital bills that were paid, and all of that. We build personal relationships across board,” he said.

According to him, his consistency and continued identification with the movement’s values would make him a trusted figure among its members, despite the political differences between him and Obi.

“I feel that as far as I carry those qualities and those characteristics are still with me, and I’ve shown consistency, I believe that I’m a trusted figure.

“I believe that when push comes to shove, that movement is still with me. That’s just the honest truth,” Rhodes-Vivour said.