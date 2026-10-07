Where Do You Stand? – Rufai Oseni Challenges Peter Obi Over Fuel Subsidy U-Turn

Arise TV journalist Rufai Oseni has questioned the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Obi, over his latest position on fuel subsidy.

Naija News reports that Oseni raised the issue in a social media post on Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

The journalist said that Obi had previously opposed the return of fuel subsidy but has now expressed support for retaining it under a different arrangement.

In August 2026, Obi maintained that fuel subsidy should be removed, arguing that the mismanagement of funds saved from its removal should not be used as a reason to bring the policy back.

However, during a BBC interview on October 7, Obi said that if elected, he would remove the corruption associated with the subsidy system and retain the subsidy.

Reacting to the development, Oseni called for greater clarity from Obi on his position, saying Nigerians need to understand where he currently stands on the matter.

The journalist also called for a policy paper from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on fuel subsidy, saying a clear position paper was needed to explain the group’s approach to the issue.

He wrote: “Dear Peter Obi, At first you said you will not back a subsidy return and now you back it. It’s essential for Nigerian to know where you stand as regards this matter. I will like see a policy paper on subsidy by the NDC.A position paper is needed.”