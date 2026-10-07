2027: Why Peter Obi, Atiku May Not Win – Donald Duke

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate, Donald Duke, has said leading opposition candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, appeared confident about their chances in 2027 but warned that they could be disappointed if they fail to unite.

Naija News reports that Duke spoke on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Wednesday while discussing the chances of opposition candidates in the 2027 presidential election.

Duke said the split opposition vote between Atiku and Peter Obi could repeat the outcome of the 2023 presidential election and benefit President Bola Tinubu.

According to Duke, the opposition would struggle to defeat the ruling party if Atiku and Peter Obi continued to pursue separate presidential bids.

The former Cross River State governor attributed the difficulty of forging a common opposition platform partly to what he described as “large egos” among the leading contenders.

He said, “We don’t understand what we’re doing. If in the United States, which is the system we’ve largely just copied verbatim from, they have two major parties. If you fragmented the Democrats, for instance, into two or three other parties, the Republicans will remain in office forever. That’s what we’re doing.

“In 2023, we fragmented, and all the major opposition came from PDP. You had Vice President Atiku from the PDP. You had Peter, Labour at the time, and you had Kwankwaso. They fragmented.

“These guys, the big ones you’re talking about, they’re preparing for inauguration. They think they’re going to win. I have news for them. They’re not going anywhere.

“If I look at a crystal ball, what I see in that crystal ball is not them. I see another horror coming up.”

Asked specifically whether his prediction meant Tinubu would win the 2027 presidential election, Duke replied, “Absolutely.”