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‘Peter Obi Will Win With Or Without You’ – Fayose Tells Igbos

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Isaac Fayose and Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Peter Obi
Isaac Fayose and Presidential Candidate of the NDC, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • Isaac Fayose said NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will win the 2027 presidential election with or without support from the Igbo community.
  • In a Wednesday Facebook video, Fayose attacked Igbos backing the APC-led Federal Government, calling them wicked, and said only Ojukwu matched Obi’s political impact in 40 years.
  • Fayose also called Igbos supporting other parties jealous, and urged Obi’s opponents to accept that he could win even without South-East backing.

Isaac Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, said he is confident that Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will win the 2027 election, regardless of whether he receives support from the Igbo community.

Naija News reports that Fayose made the claim in a video shared on his official Facebook page on Wednesday.

He also criticised members of the Igbo community who support the All Progressives Congress-led (APC) Federal Government, describing such supporters in strong terms.

Fayose argued that, apart from the late Biafran leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, no Igbo politician in the past four decades had achieved what Obi had accomplished politically.

He said, “Any Igbo man supporting this APC government is a wicked Igbo man.

“When it comes to politics in Igbo land, in the last 40 years, apart from late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, no other Igbo man has done what Peter Obi has done.”

The former governor’s younger brother further accused Igbo supporters of other political parties of being jealous of Obi.

“Any Igbo man that does not support Peter Obi is a wicked and jealous Igbo man,” he said.

Fayose maintained that Obi’s chances in the 2027 presidential election did not depend solely on support from the South-East.

He urged those who opposed the NDC candidate to recognise that Obi could emerge victorious regardless of their position.

“You all should know that with or without you, Obi will still win come January 2027,” he said.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

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