‘From Day One’ – Peter Obi Makes U-turn, Backs Petrol Subsidy Return

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has said he would restore petrol subsidy if elected in 2027.

The former Anambra State Governor insisted that the scheme would operate without the corruption he said characterised its previous implementation.

Obi disclosed this during an interview with the BBC on Tuesday, marking a shift from his position during the 2023 presidential campaign when he advocated the removal of petrol subsidy.

He argued that subsidy itself was not the fundamental problem, identifying corruption in its administration as the majority challenge.

Obi said, “From day one, I’ve talked about subsidy. I talked about corruption; corruption is the problem of subsidy.”

Asked specifically whether he would bring back the subsidy regime if elected, the NDC candidate answered in the affirmative, adding that his administration would first eliminate the corruption associated with the policy.

“Yes. But remember, I have qualified it, not with the corruption that’s associated with it. I’ll remove the corruption and retain the subsidy,” he said.

Obi also explained how he intended to tackle corruption in government, arguing that the conduct of the President and members of his immediate family would be central to his anti-corruption strategy.

“If you are not stealing, if you are not involved, your wife and family are not involved, you reduce it by 50 per cent,” the presidential candidate said.

Naija News reports that during the 2023 presidential campaign, Obi backed the removal of petrol subsidy, arguing that the resources committed to the scheme could be directed to critical sectors, including education, healthcare and infrastructure.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu subsequently announced the end of the subsidy regime during his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

Obi’s latest position also follows comments by his running mate, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, who said in September that an Obi-led NDC government would introduce a subsidy arrangement of its own.

Meanwhile, in the BBC interview, Obi rejected suggestions that he should step down for another opposition candidate if the parties eventually agree to field a consensus presidential candidate in 2027.

He said: “We don’t need to step down. We need to do the right thing.”