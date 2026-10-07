2027: INEC Picks Date To Release Final List Of Governorship, State Houses Of Assembly Candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will unveil the final list of candidates for the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections for 2027 on Saturday, 10th October 2026.

Naija News reports that this was part of a statement released on the INEC 𝕏 Account on Wednesday following the world press conference addressed by the commission’s chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, on Tuesday.

INEC also confirmed that 18 of the 22 registered political parties submitted 36 presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the 2027 elections.

The electoral umpire affirmed its readiness for the 2027 general elections.

Amupitan reassured Nigerians and the international community of INEC’s total commitment to neutrality, operational excellence and the integrity of the ballot box as the country begins the final 100-day countdown to the 2027 general election.

“18 of the 22 registered political parties submitted 36 presidential and vice-presidential candidates, while the Final List of Candidates for the National Assembly was published on 12th September 2026. The final list for governorship and State Houses of Assembly candidates will be published on 10th October 2026,” the statement read.

On the voter register, the INEC Chairman disclosed that the three phases of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise registered a total of 10,772,421 new voters, bringing the National Register of Voters to 103 million.

According to INEC, the updated voter register will be publicly displayed from 9th to 15th October 2026.

“The register will be displayed for public scrutiny from 9th to 15th October 2026, while distribution of Phase 1 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to Local Government centres will begin on Friday, 9th October,” the statement revealed.

On funding, the INEC Chairman acknowledged the timely release of statutory allocations by the federal government, which he said had enabled the Commission to meet international vendor obligations, finance the production of critical election technology and upgrade infrastructure.

He, however, called for the prompt release of the remaining funds to ensure seamless execution of outstanding activities.