We Wont Let You Escape – Lawal Daura Issues Warning Ahead Of 2027 Election

Vice presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Lawal Daura, has vowed to resist those attempting to rig the 2027 election.

He argued that the 2027 elections must not be won through electoral manipulation.

Naija News reports that Daura spoke on Tuesday at the launch of the national campaign management committee (NCMC) of the Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO).

He urged those seeking elective office to focus on convincing Nigerians rather than seeking shortcuts.

Daura said the number of registered voters in Nigeria has surpassed 100 million, describing the figure as significant for the 2027 elections.

“For us that are in the political arena, it is something very, very important. What matters is that we are struggling to ensure we are courting the majority of these voters. And, of course, without anybody reminding us, we know it’s a herculean task. We are aiming to get nothing less than two-thirds of the 103 million.

“Well, this time around, the struggle is for real. We are not going to let them escape with it. We must make sure that everything is done in accordance with the law and the Electoral Act. And for those who really want to rig, that they can pull a fast one, well, they have a surprise coming,” he said.

Daura said the party’s objective is to “reset” Nigeria, describing the task as requiring people with “quality, focus, determination” and a strong resolve to succeed.