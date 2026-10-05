2027: Peter Obi Makes Demand, Says No Tribe Buys Bread Or Fuel Cheaper

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to unite, saying the country cannot make meaningful progress while citizens remain divided along ethnic and religious lines.

Naija News reports that Obi made the call on Sunday during the NDC Global Digital Townhall, where he answered questions on issues affecting Nigerians and the party’s preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The former Anambra State governor argued that the consequences of poor governance do not discriminate on the basis of ethnicity or religion.

He said Nigerians across the country were facing similar economic and security challenges, making national unity necessary to address the problems confronting the country.

“We need unity in our country. Today we are not united. We are divided along ethnic and religious lines, and to the best of my knowledge, no tribe buys bread cheaper; no tribe buys fuel cheaper; no religion buys bread cheaper; no religion buys fuel cheaper,” Obi said.

He added that poverty had spread across the country, while insecurity continued to affect citizens irrespective of their background.

“The poverty that is in our country today spreads across the whole nation. No tribe is more secure than the other. Insecurity is all over the country. Same thing I have been saying,” he said.

Obi said Nigeria needed a president who would rise above ethnic and religious considerations and focus on uniting the country while tackling insecurity.

“We need a president who will unite us. We need a president who will work tirelessly to secure the country,” he told participants at the virtual gathering.