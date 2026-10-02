Peter Obi Reacts As Obidient Coordinator Is Allegedly Arrested In Akwa Ibom

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has condemned the alleged arrest of an Obidient Movement coordinator in Akwa Ibom State.

Naija News reported that the Akwa Ibom State Police Command allegedly arrested the Obidient Coordinator for Akwa Ibom State, Ben Smith.

The incident occurred while Smith was trying to facilitate the release of some Obidient Movement members, including Elijah Noah, who had been arrested earlier.

Reacting to the development in a statement posted on 𝕏, Obi stated that Nigerians should be able to express their political affiliations without fear, provided they act within the law.

He described the development as a threat to freedom.

“Reports that some Nigerians in Akwa Ibom were arrested simply for identifying with the Obidient Movement should worry every Nigerian who believes in democracy and freedom, especially when such identification is a constitutional right,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor, who described independence as meaningless without genuine freedom, said citizens must be able to express themselves without fear of intimidation.

“Independence means very little if citizens cannot freely express themselves, within the bounds of the law, without fear,” he said.

Obi also criticised what he described as the tendency of some people who previously fought against injustice to defend oppression after assuming positions of authority.

“One of the greatest tragedies of our society is that people who once described themselves as freedom fighters can become defenders of oppression when they eventually occupy positions of authority,” he said.

He added that people who had once spoken against injustice could become indifferent to it when it affected those with whom they disagreed.

Obi said Nigeria’s independence should translate into freedom from fear, injustice, intolerance and abuse of power, stressing that the country should belong to all citizens, regardless of their political affiliations.

“Our independence must ultimately mean freedom from fear, injustice, intolerance and abuse of power. Nigeria must belong to all of us,” he said.