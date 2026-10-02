Who Is Afraid Of Peter Obi? NDC Challanges APC

The National Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Osa Director, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of orchestrating violence to intimidate opposition.

Particularly, Director accused the APC of orchestrating violence against the NDC and supporters of its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He alleged that the ruling party has resorted to arresting and intimidating Obi’s supporters and NDC candidates, but insisted that the party will not succumb to such threats.

“Who is afraid of Peter Obi? Why is the ruling APC turning rogue and barbarizing the polity with arrests, intimidation and violence orchestrated against Obidients and the NDC supporters, members and candidates across Nigeria? Nothing can stop an idea whose time has come. A New Nigeria is POssible. We can do it!,” he wrote on his 𝕏 account on Friday.

Naija News reports that the NDC spokesperson made the submission while reacting to reports that the Akwa Ibom State Police Command arrested the Obidient Coordinator for Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Ben Smith.

According to a media aide to Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi, Esther Umoh, Smith was arrested on Thursday while he was facilitating the release of some Obidient Movement members, including Elijah Noah, who had been arrested earlier.

Umoh said Smith was arrested in Ikot Akpan, Abia, and described the development as an act of intimidation.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command had reportedly arrested the OK Movement state coordinator, Elijah Noah, in Uyo.

The incident reportedly occurred during a planned march where the police fired tear gas at the supporters.

The march, tagged the “Two Million Man March,” was organised in support of Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement, Umoh alleged that Noah was arrested while participating in a peaceful march.