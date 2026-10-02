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‘Look For Another Job, Abuja, Rivers Are For Peter Obi’ – Fayose Blasts Wike

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Isaac Fayose
Isaac Fayose

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian businessman and political commentator, Isaac Fayose, told FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to “look for another job” over his 2027 election vow.
  • FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, said on Wednesday in Abuja he would resign on January 17, 2027 if President Bola Tinubu loses FCT and Rivers.
  • In a Thursday Facebook post, Fayose claimed NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would defeat Tinubu in FCT and Rivers if the poll is free and fair.

Nigerian businessman and political commentator, Isaac Fayose, has challenged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over his declaration that he would resign if President Bola Tinubu fails to win the Federal Capital Territory and Rivers State in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Wike made the declaration on Wednesday during an engagement with leaders and members of the Apo Mechanics and Traders Association in Abuja.

The FCT minister said the presidential election was scheduled for January 16, 2027, adding that he would announce his resignation the following day if Tinubu lost both territories.

Wike said, “If I cannot deliver where I work, then I’m not worthy to be here. If I lose FCT, I’m not supposed to be FCT Minister.

“By January 17, 2027, I will announce my resignation as FCT Minister should the President lose in Rivers State and the FCT.”

Reacting in a Facebook post on Thursday, Fayose claimed that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), would defeat Tinubu in both the FCT and Rivers State if the election were conducted freely and fairly.

Fayose also referred to Obi’s performance in Abuja during the 2023 presidential election and predicted a stronger showing for him in 2027.

He said, “Wike, I’m telling you that Abuja is Obi. We won the last time, and this time, we will win more. APC will not get 25 percent in Abuja.

“Rivers State is also Obi. You are not going anywhere. Tinubu is tired; he needs to be retired so that Nigeria can move forward. The president is not even the one running the country; he just got back.

“We are winning Abuja and Rivers. Don’t let them hypnotise you by threatening that they have the power to rig. All power belongs to God.

“When they try to rig, we will all see. But if it’s free and fair, they can’t get 21 per cent. Wike, Abuja and Rivers are not yours. Look for another job.”

Fayose further alleged that some political actors were seeking to retain Tinubu in office for personal benefit.

He said, “It is time to take our country back.”

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

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