2027: ‘I Will Resign As Minister If Tinubu Loses FCT, Rivers’ – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has vowed to announce his resignation by January if President Bola Tinubu loses both the nation’s capital and Rivers State in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known on Wednesday during an engagement with leadership and members of the Apo Mechanics and Traders Association in Abuja.

Wike stated that his continued tenure as a cabinet minister is directly tied to his ability to deliver political results for Tinubu in his primary areas of influence.

According to the former Governor of Rivers State, failure to deliver concrete electoral success in the FCT means he is not qualified to hold the office.

Outlining his political strategy, Wike revealed that the administration is building a multi-party coalition to secure victory across various elective offices in the FCT.

Wike also endorsed candidates across legislative tiers while reiterating total support for the President’s re-election.

He said, “If I cannot deliver where I work, then I’m not worthy to be here.

“If I lose FCT, I’m not supposed to be FCT Minister. By January 17, 2027, I will announce my resignation as FCT Minister should the President lose in Rivers State and the FCT.

“Let us be clear on direction: for the Presidency, it is Bola Ahmed Tinubu! For the Senate, Philip Aduda is a man of the people, unlike those who only appear on television. The two House of Representatives candidates we are supporting are also here. They are former Area Council chairmen.

“In the FCT, we are running a unified coalition across parties to deliver results.

“If I cannot deliver FCT as Minister, then I am not qualified to hold this office. We have a firm agreement, and today is the final affirmation.”