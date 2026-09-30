France Vacation: ‘Tinubu Has Set Bad Precedent’ – Rufai Oseni

Nigerian media personality, Rufai Oseni, has opined that President Bola Tinubu set a bad precedent by failing to formally hand over power during his recent vacation to France.

Naija News reports that Oseni, during ARISE Television’s Morning Show on Wednesday, described the National Assembly under Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, as a big rubber stamp because it failed to hold Tinubu accountable on the issue.

Oseni also questioned Akpabio’s role during Tinubu’s absence, stressing that both the Senate President and the Vice President were, at various times, out of the country while Tinubu was abroad.

He said, “President Tinubu has set a bad precedent by not handing over after 21 days.

“Moreover, the National Assembly, which is a big rubber stamp and let me use the word, a placeholder National Assembly has set an equally worse precedent by not holding him accountable.

“With the precedent we have set today, President, you know, please, you can go as much as you want. You don’t even need to write the National Assembly because they are placeholders.

“In all of this, what was the Senate President doing? He was going to say, ‘I’m not the president; stop calling me the acting president, too.’ All of them were away.

“There was a time, even he was in Rome, the Vice President was out of the country, and President Tinubu was in France.”

Oseni further criticised the public reception Tinubu received upon his return, adding that supporters welcomed him despite breaking the Constitution.

He added, “And how did the supporters pay him back when he came? They lined up all the streets of Lagos.

“So today, we now welcome back people who break and violate the Constitution and clap for them.”