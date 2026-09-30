Tinubu: ‘They Are Writing Figures To Cover It’ – Okonkwo Speaks On Economy

A spokesman for African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Kenneth Okonkwo, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration of manipulating economic figures to conceal the level of hardship and inflation in the country.

Naija News reports that Okonkwo described the government’s economic approach as “voodoo economics” while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The ADC chieftain alleged that the government was presenting economic figures that did not reflect the realities Nigerians face.

He urged citizens to scrutinise claims coming from the All Progressives Congress-led administration rather than accept them without question.

“Nigerians, what I am telling you is that whatever comes out of APC, don’t believe it. The more you look, the less you see. Inflation is not coming down at all,” Okonkwo said.

Okonkwo questioned how inflation could be declining amid rising fuel and transportation costs. He argued that higher transportation costs would affect the prices of goods and services across the economy.

“Inflation is about 35 per cent. Fuel prices went up from ₦1,100 to ₦1,500, and inflation is coming down. What kind of voodoo economics is that when you know that transport is at the root of everything?” he asked.

The former Labour Party (LP) chieftain further accused the Tinubu administration of relying on what he described as manipulated figures to portray its economic performance more positively.

He said the government’s alleged failure to deliver on its economic promises was compounded by what he called questionable presentation of official statistics.

“The worst thing that this government is doing is not only that they are not performing; they are now writing figures to cover it.

“Must everything about Tinubu and APC be written? Must it be technically glitched, even the economy?” Okonkwo asked.