Nigeria Now Used As Health Insurance For Sickly Presidents – Sowore Reacts To Tinubu’s Return

Human rights activist and African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore has accused Nigerian presidents of using Nigeria as a “health insurance.”

Naija News reports that Sowore said this in reaction to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s return to Nigeria after a 28-day stay abroad.

Tinubu returned to Nigeria following a 28-day stay in Europe, which the Presidency described as a working vacation.

The President’s aircraft landed at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at about 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tinubu departed Paris earlier in the day after spending one week in London before travelling to France.

Speaking in a post on 𝕏 on Tuesday evening, Sowore compared Tinubu’s administration and the governments of former Presidents Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and Muhammadu Buhari, alleging that similar patterns had been repeated under the three administrations.

“We’ve been here before: Nigeria is repeatedly used as health insurance for sickly and worn-out presidents, who are then packaged and presented to the public in stages airport ceremonies while the same failed performances are repeated and the country is further destroyed.

“The same actors during the Umaru Yar’Adua and Muhammadu Buhari administrations and now Tinubu @officialABAT.

“No shame, no regrets and they want you to move on as though nothing is wrong,” Sowore said.