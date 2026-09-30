$2.1 Million Land Dispute: Wike’s Son Tenders US Passport In Court

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Maitama, on Wednesday admitted the American passport of Jordan Nyesom-Wike, son of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, as evidence in an ongoing $2.1 million land transaction dispute.

Naija News reports that Justice Silvanus Oriji admitted the document during the continuation of proceedings in the suit CV/008/2026, filed by Safwan Garba GY and GY Global Oil & Gas Nigeria Limited.

Jordan, who denied any involvement in the alleged transaction, tendered the passport following an earlier order of the court directing him to produce it.

The document became relevant after Jordan told the court during cross-examination that he was outside Nigeria on September 26, 2025, the date the claimants alleged they handed $2.1 million to him in Abuja.

After admitting the passport in evidence, the court made a copy and returned the original to Jordan.

However, Justice Oriji directed his counsel, Chief Ogwu Onoja (SAN) to ensure that the original document was made available whenever required during the proceedings.

The claimants had earlier stated that they approached Jordan for assistance in facilitating the acquisition of land in Abuja.

They alleged that he agreed to help them secure 30 hectares in Katampe and another 30 hectares in Guzape.

They told the court that though their initial meeting with the defendant was in London, where they established a relationship with him, they subsequently held another meeting in Abuja about three months later.

It was their claim that the FCT Minister’s son demanded $2.1 million as facilitation fees, comprising $2 million allegedly meant for his father and another $100,000 described as his personal fee.

They further alleged that the money was delivered on September 26, 2025, in the presence of three persons: Adamu Sani, Aliyu Sarki and Sai Wani, while Jordan was accompanied to the meeting by one Onor Sandy.

The claimants alleged that after the funds were handed over to the defendant, he neither facilitated the acquisition of the land nor made any refund.

They alleged that the defendant later became unreachable.

However, the defendant denied the allegation while adopting his statement on oath, insisting he had no such interaction with the claimants.

Following a question asked by counsel to the claimants, Ibrahim G. Waru, during cross-examination, the defendant told the court that he was not in the country on September 26, 2025, which was the day the litigants claimed the money to facilitate the land allocation was delivered to him in Abuja.

The defendant said he travelled out of the country with his American passport.

Determined to prove their case, the claimants persuaded the court to compel the defendant to produce his American passport, an order with which he complied on Wednesday.

The judge had fixed further hearing on the case for December 1, 2 and 14.