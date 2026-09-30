PFIPC Scandal: Finally, Adeyemi Appears In Court

The man accused of creating and operating a purported Federal Government agency, Adeniyi Adeyemi, has appeared before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday for arraignment after several unsuccessful attempts to bring him before the court.

Naija News understands that Adeyemi was brought into the courtroom at about 2:33pm by an officer of the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre.

Dressed in a flowing white outfit and a white baseball cap, the defendant kept his head lowered while awaiting the commencement of proceedings.

Adeyemi’s arraignment comes after several failed attempts for various reasons, including based on requests by his lawyers, his absence from court and the judge’s official engagement elsewhere. The case was listed for arraignment on 3 February, but the proceedings did not come up.

The case was filed in November 2025 after Mr Adeyemi was arrested by the police in October that year, following a petition by the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The police charged Adeyemi and two others, identified as Femi and Anu, who are said to be at large. They were charged with eight counts of conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

In counts one, two, three, four, six, seven and eight, the prosecution alleged that Mr Adeyemi and the two other defendants conspired to forge several official documents, including a purported presidential appointment letter, State House letterheads, a conveyance approval for the take-off of the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), requests for approval of staff accounts and office space, and letters seeking collaboration with a federal ministry.

In count five, the prosecution alleged that Mr Adeyemi falsely presented himself as the Director-General of PFIPC, an offence punishable under Section 179 of the Penal Code. Mr Adeyemi has denied the allegations.