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‘He Has Several Wristwatches’ – Afegbua Accuses Peter Obi Of False Lifestyle

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By Justina Otio
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Edo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kassim Afegbua
Edo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kassim Afegbua

Edo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kassim Afegbua, has stated that Anambra State was in debt when former governor Peter Obi left office.

Afegbua said that contrary to Obi’s claims, records by the Debt Management Office (DMO) have shown that Anambra State was in debt when Obi left office.

Naija News reports that the commissioner made the allegation during an appearance on Symfoni TV.

He accused the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate of living a fake life.

Afegbua explained that Obi’s lifestyle falls under what he described as ‘the five types of lies’.

He said: “It was presented by Peter Obi himself that he didn’t take foreign loan. But the evidence with Debt Management Office, with respect to Anambra State, go there, Google it and check. You will see it there. He took. He should not deny all of that.”

Afegbua said some workers were owed gratuities and pensions under Obi’s administration as governor.

He added: “He said he has one shoe and a wristwatch and he displayed that this is the shoe but there has been evidence of several wristwatches in his hand.

“Peter Obi perhaps didn’t know that a time would come when he wants to seek the presidency of Nigeria.

“So he has been living a false life, trying to portray to the public what he’s not.

“You know there are five types of lies, and Peter Obi falls into all the five.”

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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