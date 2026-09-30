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Will You Stop All This Road Construction Because You Want to Return Subsidy? – Yilwatda Fires ADC

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By Justina Otio
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APC Chieftain, Nentawe Yilwatda
APC Chieftain, Nentawe Yilwatda

Key Takeaways

  • APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, dismissed claims President Bola Tinubu neglected the North and warned Atiku Abubakar or Peter Obi winning 2027 could deepen poverty.
  • Speaking Tuesday in Abuja to former ADC State House of Assembly candidates from Jigawa, Plateau, Taraba and Zamfara, Yilwatda said reversing fuel subsidy removal would cut funds for roads, agriculture and education.
  • Yilwatda cited federal road projects like Abuja-Kano and Kano-Maiduguri as proof of northern focus, and urged defectors and APC members to mobilise for Tinubu’s re-election.

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, has dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu had neglected the north.

He warned voters that victory for opposition presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi in the 2027 election could return the region to widespread poverty.

Naija News reports that Yilwatda spoke on Tuesday in Abuja while addressing State House of Assembly candidates who defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the APC from Jigawa, Plateau, Taraba and Zamfara states.

He said proposals by opposition politicians to reverse some of President Bola Tinubu’s reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy, would deprive the North of funds for infrastructure, agriculture and education.

Yilwatda also accused the opposition of using regional media, particularly Hausa-language radio programmes, to misrepresent the administration’s policies and performance.

The opposition, especially the ADC, has been painting stories of what does not exist,” Yilwatda said, citing claims that Tinubu had neglected the North.

The APC chairman said ongoing federal road projects across the region demonstrated the administration’s commitment to northern development.

He listed the Abuja-Kano and Kano-Maiduguri roads, as well as projects covering Abuja-Lokoja-Benue, Akwanga-Jos, Kwara-Mokwa, Sokoto-Kebbi, Kano-Daura and Zaria-Danja.

He questioned how the opposition would fund its proposed return to fuel subsidy while sustaining such projects.

The same thing they keep saying on the radio is that they will return the subsidy. I keep asking, how are they going to return the subsidy? You mean they will stop all this road construction because they want to return the subsidy?” Yilwatda asked.

He also linked increased federal allocations to improved finances of northern states, recalling that many states struggled to pay salaries and gratuities before Tinubu assumed office.

I can also assure you that among the about 30 states that could not pay salaries in Nigeria, all the states in the North, none could pay salaries as of 2023 when President Tinubu took over,” he said.

Yilwatda urged the defectors and APC members to intensify mobilisation for Tinubu’s re-election.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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