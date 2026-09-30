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Peter Obi Lies Recklessly, Treated Anambra Physically Challenged Sportsmen Shabbily – Onanuga

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Former Governor, Peter Obi
Former Governor, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, accused NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of lying about Federal Government sports investment comments.
  • Onanuga, in a post on 𝕏, said Peter Obi’s eight-year record as Anambra governor showed sportsmen, women and physically challenged athletes were treated shabbily.
  • Peter Obi also raised alarm over more than 1,000 displaced persons at Ramin Kura IDP Camp in Sokoto, citing makeshift shelters and poor facilities.

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has accused Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of recklessly lying about his comments on Federal Government investment in sports.

Naija News reports that Onanuga made the accusation in a post via 𝕏 while reacting to Peter Obi’s call for increased Federal Government investment in the sports sector.

However, Onanuga faulted Peter Obi’s record on sports during his eight years as governor of Anambra State, alleging that the state’s sportsmen and women were poorly treated.

Onanuga further alleged that physically challenged sportsmen and women in Anambra were also treated “shabbily” during Peter Obi’s tenure.

He wrote, “Headlines don’t lie like Peter Obi lies, recklessly.

“His poor sports record as governor is well documented in the archives.

“Today, he talks, very glibly, of course, about the need for the FG to invest in sport, when, as governor for 8 years, he treated Anambra sportsmen and women and even, unconscionably, the physically challenged sportsmen and women shabbily.”

Meanwhile,  Peter Obi has raised concern over the condition of more than 1,000 internally displaced persons at the Ramin Kura IDP Camp in Sokoto.

Obi questioned why displaced Nigerians were living in makeshift shelters and described the development as distressing.

Obi shared his reservations in a statement posted on his social media page after visiting the camp on Tuesday,

Obi also said the camp lacked adequate toilet facilities, a primary healthcare centre and a basic school for children.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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