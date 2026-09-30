Peter Obi Lies Recklessly, Treated Anambra Physically Challenged Sportsmen Shabbily – Onanuga

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has accused Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of recklessly lying about his comments on Federal Government investment in sports.

Naija News reports that Onanuga made the accusation in a post via 𝕏 while reacting to Peter Obi’s call for increased Federal Government investment in the sports sector.

However, Onanuga faulted Peter Obi’s record on sports during his eight years as governor of Anambra State, alleging that the state’s sportsmen and women were poorly treated.

Onanuga further alleged that physically challenged sportsmen and women in Anambra were also treated “shabbily” during Peter Obi’s tenure.

He wrote, “Headlines don’t lie like Peter Obi lies, recklessly.

“His poor sports record as governor is well documented in the archives.

“Today, he talks, very glibly, of course, about the need for the FG to invest in sport, when, as governor for 8 years, he treated Anambra sportsmen and women and even, unconscionably, the physically challenged sportsmen and women shabbily.”

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has raised concern over the condition of more than 1,000 internally displaced persons at the Ramin Kura IDP Camp in Sokoto.

Obi questioned why displaced Nigerians were living in makeshift shelters and described the development as distressing.

Obi shared his reservations in a statement posted on his social media page after visiting the camp on Tuesday,

Obi also said the camp lacked adequate toilet facilities, a primary healthcare centre and a basic school for children.