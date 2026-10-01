‘APC Has Cancer, Not Nigeria’ – Kenneth Okonkwo Knocks Tinubu

Spokesman for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Kenneth Okonkwo, has slammed President Bola Tinubu over the 66th Independence Day address.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, in his Independence Day broadcast on Thursday, likened Nigeria’s situation in 2023 to that of a patient who had been diagnosed with cancer.

Tinubu said his administration embarked on difficult reforms to address the country’s underlying problems.

Reacting via his 𝕏 handle, Kenneth Okonkwo rejected Tinubu’s description of Nigeria in 2023 as a sick patient suffering from cancer.

According to Kenneth, Nigeria is a blessed country, not one suffering from cancer.

Kenneth added that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is suffering from cancer, as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, had earlier said.

He said, “God forbid! With respect to President Tinubu, Nigeria is a blessed country that has no cancer.

“According to Wike, it is the All Progressives Congress (APC) that has cancer, and Tinubu’s leadership style has made the cancer to metastasise.

“Tinubu met fuel at N195, but it has metastasised to N1,500. He met naira at about N450 to a dollar, but it has metastasised to about N1,400 per dollar. He met about N77trn total debt, but it has metastasised to N166.6trn total debt, and he is still borrowing. Insecurity is at its worst under Tinubu.

“He has been away from Nigeria more than 290 days and about 52 times in just about three and half years. Transportation and food costs are horrible, electricity and employment are absent, poverty is ravaging, roads are deplorable, rule of law and human rights trampled on. No microeconomic index is good.

“What Nigeria needs to do to avoid its demise from Tinubu’s terminal cancerous leadership style is to democratically cut out Tinubu and APC’s cancerous leadership style by voting them out on 16 January 2027, and voting in HE Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Coalition Party, to rescue Nigeria from its inevitable cancerous demise under Tinubu’s watch, and make life affordable for Nigerians through the introduction of refined petroleum production subsidy.”