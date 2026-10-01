APC Playing Dirty, Opposition Don’t Sleep With Both Eyes Closed – Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

The National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of playing dirty politics.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed shared his concerns during an appearance on Arise News.

He stated that the opposition political parties cannot sleep with both eyes closed as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

Baba-Ahmed said this on Wednesday when he featured in an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time.

The former Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Political Matters lamented that about five of the eight opposition political parties have court cases.

“The APC is not innocent when it comes to playing dirty. We, the opposition, don’t sleep with both eyes closed.

“There are about eight political parties, and five or six of them have court cases. Some have been factionalised, and at this point, we don’t know if some candidates will be on the ballot or not.

“Too many political parties in the opposition are limping from legal issues and factionalisation. Which faction is going to be there? And so, we learnt our lesson very quickly.

“It was better to put forward only a candidate we are sure can survive all the legal hurdles. So, we think these issues are behind us now,” he said.