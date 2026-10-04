Obi Condemns Abduction Of Prospective Corps Members

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has condemned the reported abduction of about 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps members travelling to their orientation camp, describing the incident as another sign of Nigeria’s worsening security situation.

Naija News reports that Obi made his position known in a statement posted on 𝕏 on Sunday, calling on security agencies to secure the immediate and safe release of the abducted youths and apprehend those behind the attack.

The former Anambra State governor said young Nigerians preparing to serve their country could no longer travel safely, leaving their families to live in fear for their safety.

He said, “The abduction of approximately 20 prospective NYSC members travelling to their orientation camp is yet another distressing indication of the worsening insecurity in our country.”

Obi said the repeated cases of kidnapping across the country had created an atmosphere of fear among families, stressing that protecting lives and property was one of the government’s fundamental responsibilities.

“These young Nigerians were preparing to serve their nation, but they were unable to travel safely on our roads. Families are increasingly burdened by the fear that their loved ones could fall victim to kidnapping,” he said.

The NDC candidate criticised what he described as the growing acceptance of insecurity as part of everyday life, urging the government to adopt preventive measures rather than waiting for attacks to occur before responding.

“We cannot continue to regard insecurity as an ordinary occurrence or act only after people’s lives have been disrupted,” he said.

Obi called on the authorities to intensify efforts to locate and rescue the abducted prospective corps members while ensuring that those responsible for the incident were prosecuted.

He said Nigerians, particularly young people, should be able to travel, work and contribute to national development without fear of abduction.

“I call for the immediate and safe rescue of all the abducted corps members and the arrest of those responsible,” Obi said.