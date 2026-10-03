‘There Is A Huge Ego Battle, Bitterness Between Peter Obi, Atiku’ – Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said a major ego battle and underlying bitterness exist between the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) counterpart, Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that Keyamo made the remark in a post via his 𝕏 handle, while reacting to Peter Obi and Atiku’s Independence Day broadcast after President Bola Tinubu’s speech.

Keyamo attributed the ego and bitterness between Peter Obi and Atiku to their inability to work together ahead of the 2027 election despite all appeals.

He wrote, “After watching both Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, presidential candidates of the ADC and NDC respectively, scramble to make their own ‘broadcasts’ yesterday after the President’s speech, I came to one irrefutable conclusion: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not the problem of these gentlemen.

“There is a huge ego battle between Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi; there is also a subdued bitterness between them and their supporters; since they could not work together despite all entreaties, both men think they have a point to prove to each other and all their present battles is to prove who the REAL OPPOSITION is to the ruling Party and who is entitled to claim the 2nd SPOT come January 16, 2027.”