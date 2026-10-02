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‘Bola Is His Name, President Is His Office’ — Atiku’s Aide Defends Independence Day Speech

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By Justina Otio
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Paul Ibe
Paul Ibe

Key Takeaways

  • A media aide to ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, defended Atiku after critics faulted him for calling President Bola Tinubu “Bola” in his Independence Day speech.
  • Ibe said no Nigerian law makes it an offence to use Tinubu’s first name, citing Section 36(12) on written offences and Section 39 on free expression.
  • Ibe challenged critics to name any law requiring “President,” “His Excellency” or “Mr President,” and urged attention to issues Atiku raised in the address.

Media aide to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has defended his principal’s Independence Day speech.

Naija News reports that Atiku had come under criticism for referring to President Bola Tinubu as ‘Bola’ in his speech.

Reacting in a post on his 𝕏 handle, Ibe argued that there is no Nigerian law that makes it an offence to refer to the president by his first name.

Reacting to criticism of Atiku’s use of “Bola” in his Independence Day address, Ibe said, “Bola is his name. President is his office.”

He argued that under Section 36(12) of the Constitution, nobody can be convicted of an offence unless the offence and its punishment are prescribed in written law.

Ibe challenged critics of Atiku to identify the law requiring Nigerians to address Tinubu as “President,” “His Excellency” or “Mr President.”

He also cited Section 39 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression, arguing that people could disagree with Atiku’s choice of words without committing an offence.

People may debate Atiku’s style. They may say they would have preferred ‘President Tinubu.’ That is their opinion. But let us not invent an offence where none exists,” he said.

Ibe said the focus should instead remain on the issues Atiku raised in his Independence Day address.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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