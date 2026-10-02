‘Bola Is His Name, President Is His Office’ — Atiku’s Aide Defends Independence Day Speech

Media aide to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has defended his principal’s Independence Day speech.

Naija News reports that Atiku had come under criticism for referring to President Bola Tinubu as ‘Bola’ in his speech.

Reacting in a post on his 𝕏 handle, Ibe argued that there is no Nigerian law that makes it an offence to refer to the president by his first name.

Reacting to criticism of Atiku’s use of “Bola” in his Independence Day address, Ibe said, “Bola is his name. President is his office.”

He argued that under Section 36(12) of the Constitution, nobody can be convicted of an offence unless the offence and its punishment are prescribed in written law.

Ibe challenged critics of Atiku to identify the law requiring Nigerians to address Tinubu as “President,” “His Excellency” or “Mr President.”

He also cited Section 39 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression, arguing that people could disagree with Atiku’s choice of words without committing an offence.

“People may debate Atiku’s style. They may say they would have preferred ‘President Tinubu.’ That is their opinion. But let us not invent an offence where none exists,” he said.

Ibe said the focus should instead remain on the issues Atiku raised in his Independence Day address.