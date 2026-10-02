Insult To Nigeria – Osuntokun Blasts Atiku For Calling Tinubu ‘Bola’

A former Presidential spokesman, Akin Osuntokun, has condemned the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his Independence Day speech.

He described Atiku’s repeated reference to President Bola Tinubu as “Bola” in his speech as disrespectful and an affront to the presidency.

Naija News reports that Osuntokun shared his reservations in a statement on Thursday.

Osuntokun, who was also the Director-General of Peter Obi’s presidential campaign in the 2023 election, said Atiku is entitled to criticise Tinubu but expressed dissatisfaction with the use of the president’s first name.

“Abubakar is entitled to criticise the President, however sharply. What I found objectionable was his repeated decision to call him ‘Bola’.

“That was not a more forceful argument; it was a needless display of disrespect.

“This is not acceptable. It is primarily an insult to Nigeria on whose account he occupies that office,” Osuntokun said.

He noted that Tinubu was the elected President of Nigeria and occupied the same office Atiku Abubakar sought to attain, adding that those opposed to the President had legitimate constitutional and democratic means of seeking his removal.

“Those who believe he is unfit for it have legitimate ways to pursue his removal: impeachment or defeat at the ballot box. Until then, Tinubu is entitled to the privileges of his office,” he said.

Osuntokun stressed that his position was not a call for deference to Tinubu’s policies or personality, but for decorum in public discourse and respect for the institution of the presidency.

He said anyone seeking Nigerians’ mandate to occupy the presidency should demonstrate respect for the office, including when an opponent occupies it.

“Imagine a former Vice President referring throughout a national address to a sitting President as ‘Segun’ or ‘Mohammadu’. The rudeness would be unmistakable,” he said.

Osuntokun said Abubakar’s choice of words raised questions about the judgment and temperament he would bring to the presidency if elected.