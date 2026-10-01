Tinubu’s Gov’t Represents National Hopelessness, Misery – APM

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has claimed that Nigerians did not miss President Bola Tinubu during his four-week stay in Europe, arguing that his absence made little difference to the daily struggles of citizens.

The party also described the reception Tinubu received after returning to Nigeria as lackluster, claiming that ordinary Nigerians did not turn out in large numbers to welcome him.

Naija News reports that Tinubu returned to Lagos from Paris on Tuesday, September 29, after what the Presidency described as a working vacation.

The APM made its position known on Thursday through its National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf.

Yusuf insisted that Nigerians were not concerned about the President’s absence, alleging that those who received him were mainly government officials, political associates and supporters.

He said the reception reflected what the party described as growing dissatisfaction with the Tinubu administration.

The APM spokesman also referred to videos circulating online which, according to him, showed some people in Lagos booing the President and chanting ‘ole’, a Yoruba word for thief, during his arrival.

The party described the reported incident as a sign of public dissatisfaction with the government.

Yusuf further accused Tinubu of spending public funds on expensive foreign trips while Nigerians continued to face economic hardship and security challenges.

He alleged that the President had become disconnected from the problems affecting ordinary citizens.

Yusuf wrote, “Today, in the mouths of the majority of Nigerians and even foreigners, President Tinubu’s government represents national hopelessness and misery.”

The party also faulted the administration’s policies, claiming that they had weakened productive activities, disrupted livelihoods and increased the financial burden on families.

It said these concerns had strengthened its call for a change of government in the 2027 presidential election.

“The message is clear; Nigerians have rejected the APC-led administration and are ready, as Resetters, to vote in a new leadership as embodied in the Presidential Candidate of the APM and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde,” the party added.

The party also referred to the reception accorded its presidential candidate, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, during his recent engagements across the country.

It described the response to Makinde as evidence of growing acceptance of its candidate.

The APM said a proposed administration led by Makinde and his running mate, Lawal Daura, would provide what it called more responsive and accessible leadership.

“When elected President, Engr. Makinde will be a present and responsive President whose leadership will positively impact every aspect of life in our country,” the party stated.

The APM urged Nigerians to support its campaign ahead of the 2027 general election, calling on voters to back Makinde and Daura under its ‘Reset’ agenda.