Tinubu Is In Good Health, Sound Mind – Sowunmi

Convener of The Alternative, Segun Sowunmi, has dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu is not in sound health.

He slammed Nigerians who keep celebrating bad news, calling it self-hate.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi stated this on Thursday during a town hall meeting in Ijebu North East Local Government Area of Ogun State, where he urged Nigerians to shun hate speech and rumour-mongering.

He said it was unfortunate that some Nigerians only rejoice when there is bad news about the country, rather than celebrating progress and investments coming into the nation.

“You cannot indulge in continuous self-hate to the extent that all you’re looking for is bad news. The president is in good health. The president is in sound mind,” he said.

The Alternative convener was reacting to claims that Tinubu did not attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the third time due to medical vacation and is unfit to contest the next election.

Sowunmi argued that wherever the Vice President represents the President, it is as good as the President being present, noting that UNGA is largely a gathering where presence is recorded.

He questioned whether the President should have abandoned a $700 billion gas investment and a $17 billion seaport investment for Ogun State just to take pictures at the UN.

Sowunmi accused opposition presidential candidates of never rejoicing when good things come to Nigeria, but celebrating whenever there is a small challenge.

“You will never hear them, especially those so-called presidential candidates. They will never rejoice if anything good comes to Nigeria. By the time they hear there’s a small challenge, they’ll be rejoicing,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to ignore naysayers and those who thrive on mischief, stressing that the country needs unity and positive engagement to attract development and make its votes count on the national stage.

Sowunmi also reiterated his support for President Bola Tinubu and the Ogun East senatorial candidate, Governor Dapo Abiodun, saying the district cannot afford to play tricks with the senatorial election.