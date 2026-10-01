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Tinubu Is In Good Health, Sound Mind – Sowunmi

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By Justina Otio
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Segun Sowunmi
Segun Sowunmi

Key Takeaways

  • Convener of The Alternative, Segun Sowunmi, said President Bola Tinubu is in good health and sound mind, dismissing claims he is unfit.
  • Sowunmi spoke on Thursday at a town hall in Ijebu North East LGA, Ogun State, after claims Tinubu skipped UNGA three times for medical vacation.
  • He said the Vice President representing Tinubu is enough at UNGA, and urged Nigerians to shun rumours while backing Tinubu and Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Convener of The Alternative, Segun Sowunmi, has dismissed claims that President Bola Tinubu is not in sound health.

He slammed Nigerians who keep celebrating bad news, calling it self-hate.

Naija News reports that Sowunmi stated this on Thursday during a town hall meeting in Ijebu North East Local Government Area of Ogun State, where he urged Nigerians to shun hate speech and rumour-mongering.

He said it was unfortunate that some Nigerians only rejoice when there is bad news about the country, rather than celebrating progress and investments coming into the nation.

You cannot indulge in continuous self-hate to the extent that all you’re looking for is bad news. The president is in good health. The president is in sound mind,” he said.

The Alternative convener was reacting to claims that Tinubu did not attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) for the third time due to medical vacation and is unfit to contest the next election.

Sowunmi argued that wherever the Vice President represents the President, it is as good as the President being present, noting that UNGA is largely a gathering where presence is recorded.

He questioned whether the President should have abandoned a $700 billion gas investment and a $17 billion seaport investment for Ogun State just to take pictures at the UN.

Sowunmi accused opposition presidential candidates of never rejoicing when good things come to Nigeria, but celebrating whenever there is a small challenge.

You will never hear them, especially those so-called presidential candidates. They will never rejoice if anything good comes to Nigeria. By the time they hear there’s a small challenge, they’ll be rejoicing,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to ignore naysayers and those who thrive on mischief, stressing that the country needs unity and positive engagement to attract development and make its votes count on the national stage.

Sowunmi also reiterated his support for President Bola Tinubu and the Ogun East senatorial candidate, Governor Dapo Abiodun, saying the district cannot afford to play tricks with the senatorial election.

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: [email protected]

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