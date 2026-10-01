‘We No Go Wear’ – Protest Erupt As Delta Youths Tears Tinubu’s-branded Shirt

Palpable tension filled PTI Junction in Warri, Delta State, on Thursday morning, where youths gathered for a 5KM Independence Day Run.

Naija News learnt that the protest erupted after youths who gathered for the event expressed anger over the distribution of T-shirts bearing the image of President Bola Tinubu.

The participants, who gathered for the exercise, were surprised when organisers began distributing “Soft Nigeria” polo shirts featuring Tinubu’s image.

Some of the youths reportedly felt deceived and expressed displeasure, with viral videos online showing some of them tearing the T-shirts, while others were heard chanting the name of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying ‘We no go wear’.

Watch the videos:

In other news, Edo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kassim Afegbua, has stated that Anambra State was in debt when former governor Peter Obi left office.

Afegbua said that, contrary to Obi’s claims, records from the Debt Management Office (DMO) show that Anambra State was in debt when Obi left office.

The commissioner made the allegation during an appearance on Symfoni TV.

He accused the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate of living a fake life.

Afegbua explained that Obi’s lifestyle falls under what he described as ‘the five types of lies’.