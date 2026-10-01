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‘We No Go Wear’ – Protest Erupt As Delta Youths Tears Tinubu’s-branded Shirt

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Delta Youths Protest
Delta Youths Protest

Key Takeaways

  • Youths at PTI Junction, Warri, Delta State, protested during a 5KM Independence Day Run after organisers shared T-shirts bearing President Bola Tinubu’s image.
  • Viral videos showed some youths tearing the “Soft Nigeria” polo shirts and chanting Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Peter Obi, while shouting, “We no go wear”.
  • Separately, Edo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kassim Afegbua, said DMO records show Anambra was in debt when former governor Peter Obi left office.

Palpable tension filled PTI Junction in Warri, Delta State, on Thursday morning, where youths gathered for a 5KM Independence Day Run.

Naija News learnt that the protest erupted after youths who gathered for the event expressed anger over the distribution of T-shirts bearing the image of President Bola Tinubu.

The participants, who gathered for the exercise, were surprised when organisers began distributing “Soft Nigeria” polo shirts featuring Tinubu’s image.

Some of the youths reportedly felt deceived and expressed displeasure, with viral videos online showing some of them tearing the T-shirts, while others were heard chanting the name of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying ‘We no go wear’.

Watch the videos:

In other news, Edo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kassim Afegbua, has stated that Anambra State was in debt when former governor Peter Obi left office.

Afegbua said that, contrary to Obi’s claims, records from the Debt Management Office (DMO) show that Anambra State was in debt when Obi left office.

The commissioner made the allegation during an appearance on Symfoni TV.

He accused the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate of living a fake life.

Afegbua explained that Obi’s lifestyle falls under what he described as ‘the five types of lies’.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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