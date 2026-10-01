Tinubu Has No Option But To Stick To Where He Is – Sam Amadi

The Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, Sam Amadi, has advised Nigerians to vote only for candidates committed to the Nigerian people.

Naija News reports that Amadi gave the warning on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Wednesday as the 2027 polls draw nearer.

He urged Nigerians not to be deceived by fine policies proposed by some presidential candidates.

According to him, policies can be revised, stressing that what matters is who is committed and thinking about how things could work.

He asserted that Tinubu’s manifesto was very good, but he has governed outside his social market philosophy.

Amadi stated that Tinubu now has no choice but to stick to his policy.

He said, “Nigerians should not be deceived by policy but vote for who has the commitment to the Nigerian people first.

“President Bola Tinubu’s manifesto was very good, but he has governed outside his social market philosophy.

“Clearly, Tinubu has no option but to stick to where he was or where he is because that’s the policy he is running, and don’t expect him to shift.

“The key point here is, people feel that the subsidy removal has a dominant effect on the cost of living, no doubt, inflationary. And so, how do they deal with that?”