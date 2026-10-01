Tinubu Makes Promises To Nigerians In National Address

President Bola Tinubu has said reducing the cost of living remains the central focus of his administration, noting that the government will pursue the goal by cutting the cost of producing and transporting goods and services.

Naija News reports that the President stated this in his Independence Day address to Nigerians as the country celebrated its 66th anniversary.

Tinubu said Nigeria had endured civil conflict, military rule, economic crises, insecurity and political instability over the decades but had continued to survive because of the resilience of its citizens.

He said the vision of Nigeria’s founding fathers went beyond attaining independence, stressing that they sought to build a country where citizens could enjoy freedom, dignity, opportunity and a better quality of life.

“Sixty-six years later, Almighty God has made it our responsibility to deliver that promise,” he said.

The President said the anniversary provided an opportunity to reflect honestly on Nigeria’s journey and the decisions that had shaped the country’s economic fortunes.

He argued that years of postponing difficult economic decisions had allowed distortions to become deeply entrenched.

According to Tinubu, the country had now reached a new phase after about three years of economic reforms, with the focus shifting from correcting distortions to creating shared prosperity.

“The age of reform has done its work. Now begins the age of prosperity,” he said.

Tinubu maintained that the reforms did not create Nigeria’s economic difficulties but were introduced to address problems that had accumulated over several decades.

He compared the process to treating a patient suffering from cancer, arguing that addressing the underlying problem required painful but necessary measures.

“For too long, Nigeria’s leaders chose morphine while praying for a miracle that never came,” he said.

The President said his administration had instead chosen to “excise the cancer”, despite the hardship associated with the reforms.

He also rejected calls for the government to reverse its policies and return to what he described as the abuse of subsidies.

“Now, as certain influential but regressive voices would have us abandon the treatment and return ourselves to the abuse of addictive subsidies, we must resist their siren song,” Tinubu said.

President Lists Economic Gains

Tinubu said the economy had recorded improvements since the reforms began, citing growth of more than four per cent in 2026 and contributions from both the oil and non-oil sectors.

He also listed reduced oil theft, falling inflation from its peak, improved foreign reserves and greater stability in the foreign exchange market among the developments he said had strengthened the economy.

The President disclosed that Nigeria’s non-oil exports generated more than $6bn in 2025, describing the figure as the highest recorded by the country.

“These are not idle claims. International observers, journalists, NGOs and multilateral institutions can see the change,” he said.

Tinubu added that the private sector had responded positively to the reforms and foreign direct investment was increasing.

He said the next task was to ensure that economic growth translated into tangible improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

“When I speak of prosperity, I do not speak merely of a larger economy, abstract numbers or better statistics. I mean something much more personal,” he said.

Production, Transport Costs Must Fall

The President said a prosperous Nigeria should be one where farmers could safely produce food at lower costs, businesses could obtain affordable credit and reliable electricity, and young people could secure productive employment.

He said the government would intensify investment in irrigation, dry-season agriculture, improved access to seeds and fertiliser, mechanisation, storage facilities and transportation.

Tinubu added that road, rail and port projects were being developed to improve connections between farms, factories and markets.

He said lowering production and transportation costs would eventually reduce the prices consumers pay.

“Our logic is simple. When a farmer produces more cheaply, when fewer crops are lost between the farm and the market, when a manufacturer spends less on electricity, when a truck reaches its destination faster, and when the business environment fosters fair competition, all those savings will ultimately find their way into the price of goods in the market,” he said.

Tinubu Prioritises Jobs, Industrial Growth

Tinubu said job creation would remain at the heart of the government’s efforts to achieve prosperity, particularly given Nigeria’s large youth population.

“We are therefore placing jobs, enterprise, and industrial growth at the heart of our government’s policies,” he said.

He said Nigeria’s gas resources would support new industries, while the government would help businesses seeking to revive factories in industrial centres.

The President also listed digital connectivity, skills development, infrastructure and access to finance among the areas the government would prioritise.

“I want to see more Nigerians making things. I want to see more Nigerian farms feeding our cities and supplying our factories. I want to see Nigerian businesses selling Nigerian goods to the whole world. I want young Nigerians building unicorns and creating opportunities for others here at home,” Tinubu said.

The President acknowledged that many Nigerians were still struggling to afford food, school fees, medical treatment and transportation.

He said the hardship was linked to problems that had built up over generations, including weak productivity, inadequate infrastructure, limited opportunities and institutions that had failed to adequately protect vulnerable citizens.

“We cannot erase in four years what accumulated over generations. But we can change its course,” he said.

Tinubu said the government was strengthening its social intervention programmes and improving the National Social Register to ensure assistance reached the poorest households.

He also cited the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, which he said was helping students from low-income families access higher education.

The President said CREDICORP was providing consumer credit to working Nigerians seeking to acquire vehicles, solar equipment, digital devices and other essential assets.

He added that the Federal Government would continue collaborating with state and local governments to improve primary healthcare, basic education and other essential public services.

Tinubu further said salaries and pensions had been paid promptly since 2023 and that pension reforms aimed to improve retirees’ welfare.

He said, “These programmes are not substitutes for prosperity. They are a bridge to aid our nation’s citizens on their path towards it.

“Our objective is not to manage poverty more efficiently. We will defeat it.”

Tinubu admitted that transforming Nigeria’s economy would take time and require sustained economic growth, discipline and the creation of millions of productive opportunities.

He nevertheless maintained that the country was entering the next phase from a stronger foundation because, according to him, the economy’s direction had been corrected.

“We confronted the difficult choices we faced and have laid the foundations for lasting prosperity,” he said.

The President urged Nigerians not to return to past economic practices, saying the country had already overcome a difficult period.

He envisioned a Nigeria where prosperity would be widely shared and where children could aspire to better lives regardless of their backgrounds.

Tinubu further stated, “The Promised Land before us is a Nigeria of abundance and opportunity; a nation where prosperity is broadly shared, where every child can dream beyond the circumstances of his birth, and where our country’s immense promise is finally reflected in the lives of our people.

“Our destination is in sight. Our foundations are strong. Our direction is clear. So let us go forward. No looking back.”

Tinubu called on Nigerians to remain united and hopeful, expressing confidence that the sacrifices made during the reform period would eventually produce greater opportunities and improved living conditions.