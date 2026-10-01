Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 1st October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 1st October, 2026.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed into law the Appropriation (Amendment) (No.4) Bill, 2025, extending the implementation period of the 2025 budget from September 30, 2026 to December 31, 2026.

This development was confirmed in a statement on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

Naija News reports that the assent followed the amendment’s swift passage by both the Senate and the House of Representatives on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

The extension gives Ministries, Departments and Agencies more time to complete ongoing capital projects. It ensures that funds already appropriated are fully put to work for Nigerians, without disrupting critical programmes.

The President commended the leadership and members of the National Assembly for their prompt consideration of the bill, a further sign of the cooperation between the Executive and the Legislature in the service of the nation.

Naija News recalls that the Senate had earlier approved an extension of the implementation period for the capital component of the 2025 Appropriation Act from September 30, 2026, to December 31, 2026.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has vowed to announce his resignation by January if President Bola Tinubu loses both the nation’s capital and Rivers State in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known on Wednesday during an engagement with leadership and members of the Apo Mechanics and Traders Association in Abuja.

Wike stated that his continued tenure as a cabinet minister is directly tied to his ability to deliver political results for Tinubu in his primary areas of influence.

According to the former Governor of Rivers State, failure to deliver concrete electoral success in the FCT means he is not qualified to hold the office.

Outlining his political strategy, Wike revealed that the administration is building a multi-party coalition to secure victory across various elective offices in the FCT.

Wike also endorsed candidates across legislative tiers while reiterating total support for the President’s re-election.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of a 38-year-old man, Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, who is accused of falsely parading himself as the Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Naija News reports that Justice Mohammed Umar gave the order on Wednesday after Adeyemi pleaded not guilty to an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

The judge directed that the defendant be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.

Adeyemi was arraigned alongside two other defendants identified as Femi, whose surname was not disclosed, and Anu, who are both said to be at large.

The police alleged that the three defendants conspired to forge several official documents to establish and operate the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council.

The alleged offences are contained in counts one, two, three, four, six, seven and eight of the charge.

According to the prosecution, the allegedly forged documents included a purported presidential appointment letter, State House letterheads, and a conveyance approval relating to the commencement of the purported council’s activities.

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, October 1, 2026, a public holiday to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence anniversary.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, the minister congratulated Nigerians in the country and those living abroad on the anniversary.

Tunji-Ojo urged Nigerians to use the celebration to reflect on the values of unity, patriotism, peaceful coexistence and mutual respect.

He said Nigeria’s welcoming spirit, love, human resources and natural wealth had made the country “unarguably the most prosperous black nation in the world.”

The minister also described Nigeria as a beacon of hope for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, peace and stability remain important for the development of any country.

Tunji-Ojo called on Nigerians to follow the example of the country’s founding fathers by showing greater commitment to the nation.

He urged citizens to work towards building a country that future generations would be proud of.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit seeking to stop former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, from contesting the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Justice Mohammed Umar dismissed the suit filed by an aggrieved PRP presidential aspirant, Yakubu Kingsley, after ruling that the case was filed outside the time allowed by law for pre-election matters.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1234/2026, was filed on June 10, 2026, after the result of the PRP presidential primary held on May 25 was announced on May 26. The court held that the action was statute-barred, Naija News reports.

Justice Umar upheld the preliminary objections filed by Duke and the PRP challenging the competence of the case.

The judge held that the suit was a pre-election matter and should have been filed within the 14-day period provided under Section 285(9) of the Constitution.

Kingsley had argued that the 14-day period should begin from June 6, when the party’s appeal committee communicated its decision on his appeal.

Justice Umar rejected the argument and held that the case was filed outside the constitutional time limit.

The judge consequently declined jurisdiction to hear the matter, having found that the suit was statute-barred.

Former Rivers State Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, has warned party leaders that they risk being pushed out of active politics if President Bola Tinubu wins the 2027 presidential election.

Amaechi therefore urged ADC leaders and supporters, particularly women, to return to their states and wards and begin aggressive grassroots mobilization ahead of the election.

He spoke on Wednesday at the ADC National Women League Conference in Abuja.

According to him, the party must secure strong support at the ward level if it hopes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Nollywood actor, Tayo Faniran has alleged that the Nigerian movie industry is heavily gatekept by politics, favouritism, and rigging.

Naija News reports that Faniran, during an interview on TVC eSplash, spoke about his experience in the Nigerian film industry, claiming that talent is not always the biggest factor determining success.

According to the movie star, some of the producers considered the biggest names in Nollywood are not necessarily the most talented.

Faniran added that he believes he would have achieved more in the industry if opportunities were based strictly on talent.

Reality TV star Cross Okonkwo, has raised concerns on security in Lagos after alleging that he was robbed by a street beggar in the Ikate area of Lekki.

Naija News reports that Cross made the allegation in a post on his social media page on Wednesday.

According to the reality TV star, several beggars approached his vehicle while he was in traffic.

He said one of them came close to his car and allegedly reached inside before taking an item and running away.

Cross said he attempted to pursue the person immediately after the incident but was unable to catch up with him because the alleged robber ran away quickly.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate expressed frustration over the incident and questioned why street beggars were allowed to operate around the area.

He also raised concerns about the safety of residents and motorists, saying the incident had made him question the level of security in the country.

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, has left the national team camp of his country.

Naija News reports that he disclosed this on Wednesday, noting that his decision to leave the camp followed a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, Pedro Proença after the press conference by the National Team Coach, Jorge Jesus.

He also promside to reveal the truth about what transpired in the camp tp the public in due course.

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reaffirmed his support for the club after an independent commission found City guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial rules.

Naija News reports that the commission ruled that Manchester City were guilty of all charges relating to financial breaches between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. It also found the club guilty on all but one charge relating to its alleged failure to co-operate with the Premier League’s investigation.

The commission found that City arranged “sham contracts” with several commercial partners as part of a scheme to disguise more than £830 million in secret funding.

City have denied any wrongdoing and have until 2 October to appeal the verdict.

Guardiola, who left the club last summer after almost a decade in charge, declared his continued support for City in an Instagram post on Tuesday.