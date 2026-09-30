Court Remands Alleged Fake PFIPC DG In Kuje Prison

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of a 38-year-old man, Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, who is accused of falsely parading himself as the Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Naija News reports that Justice Mohammed Umar gave the order on Wednesday after Adeyemi pleaded not guilty to an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

The judge directed that the defendant be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing and determination of his bail application.

Adeyemi was arraigned alongside two other defendants identified as Femi, whose surname was not disclosed, and Anu, who are both said to be at large.

The police alleged that the three defendants conspired to forge several official documents to establish and operate the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council.

The alleged offences are contained in counts one, two, three, four, six, seven and eight of the charge.

According to the prosecution, the allegedly forged documents included a purported presidential appointment letter, State House letterheads, and a conveyance approval relating to the commencement of the purported council’s activities.

Other allegedly forged documents included requests for approval to open staff accounts, secure office accommodation, and letters seeking collaboration with a Federal Government ministry.

In count five, the prosecution accused Adeyemi of falsely representing himself as the Director-General of the purported PFIPC. The prosecution said the alleged impersonation contravened Section 179 of the Penal Code.

Adeyemi, however, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Following his plea, the court ordered that he remain in custody at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the determination of his bail application.