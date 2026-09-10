Alleged Fake Agency: Court Sends Adeyemi’s Rights Suit Back For Reassignment

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sent back to its registry for reassignment a fundamental rights suit filed by the acclaimed Director-General of the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi.

The case suffered a setback on Thursday after Justice Obiora Egwuatu found the proof of service filed by Adeyemi’s lawyer to be incompetent.

Adeyemi, who is currently in police custody, had sued the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Nigeria Police Force and an Assistant Inspector-General of Police as the first to fourth respondents.

Through his lawyer, Ademola Oyedokun, he had asked the court for six reliefs, including an order admitting him to bail and releasing him from police custody.

He also asked to be allowed to receive medical treatment from doctors of his choice over his alleged ill health.

Adeyemi further asked the court to stop the police or their agents from interrogating him or forcing him to make, adopt or sign any statement unless his lawyer was present.

He also sought unhindered access to his lawyers at all reasonable hours for as long as he remained in custody.

Justice Egwuatu had on September 3 refused to grant Adeyemi bail or allow him to seek medical treatment from doctors of his choice.

The judge ruled on an ex-parte application filed by Adeyemi’s lawyer, Muhammad Abdulazeez, saying it was necessary to hear from the police and other respondents before deciding on the applicant’s requests.

The judge, however, ordered that Adeyemi should have unhindered access to his lawyers and fixed September 9 for the respondents to show cause why the reliefs sought by the applicant should not be granted.

The case could not go ahead on Wednesday because Adeyemi’s lawyers were unable to establish that the respondents had been properly served.

It was subsequently fixed for Thursday.

When the matter came up on Thursday, Abdulazeez appeared for Adeyemi, while Mercy Akeredolu represented the AGF. No lawyer appeared for the police.

Abdulazeez told the court that the matter was fixed for the respondents to show cause why Adeyemi’s requests should not be granted.

He said all the respondents had been served as directed by the court and that he was ready to proceed.

The court registrar confirmed from the records that the proof of service and the order to show cause had been served on the respondents on September 8.

Justice Egwuatu, however, asked the registrar to confirm whether the hearing notice for Thursday’s proceedings had also been served.

The registrar confirmed that it was served on September 9.

The judge then examined the proof of service and noticed that it had not been sworn before a commissioner for oaths.

Justice Egwuatu consequently described the document as ‘incompetent.’

When the court file was shown to Abdulazeez, the lawyer admitted that the proof of service was defective.

He then asked the court for a short adjournment to enable him to correct the issue.

The judge, however, noted that the respondents were still within the period allowed to respond to the order to show cause, which was only served on September 8.

He also noted that the court vacation was coming to an end.

Justice Egwuatu therefore directed that the case file be returned to the registry for reassignment.

Naija News reports that Adeyemi is also facing a separate criminal case brought by the police over allegations including forgery and impersonation.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/562/2025, is before another Federal High Court judge, Justice Mohammed Umar.

Justice Umar had in July issued an arrest warrant against Adeyemi after he failed to appear for scheduled proceedings.

The judge subsequently fixed September 30 for his arraignment.

Adeyemi was later arrested by the police following the issuance of the warrant and has remained in custody pending his arraignment.

The police also listed ‘Femi Surname Unknown’ and ‘Anu Surname Unknown’ as the second and third defendants in the criminal case.

In the case before Justice Umar, the prosecution listed several witnesses, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as officials from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

Investigators alleged that Adeyemi operated the purported agency from the Federal Secretariat Complex in Abuja before his arrest.