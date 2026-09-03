PFIPC: Court Queries Adeyemi’s Detention, Orders Access To Lawyer

The Federal High Court in Abuja has given the police and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) 72 hours to defend the continued detention of Adeniyi Adeyemi, the self-styled Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Naija News reports that Justice Obiora Egwuatu issued the directive on Thursday after considering an ex parte application brought as part of Adeyemi’s fundamental rights enforcement suit.

Although the court did not immediately order Adeyemi’s release, it directed the authorities holding him to allow him unrestricted access to lawyers of his choice at reasonable hours.

The case was adjourned until September 9, when the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the AGF are expected to explain why the court should not grant the other requests contained in the suit.

Adeyemi had asked the court to intervene in his detention by granting six reliefs, including his release from police custody and bail pending the determination of the substantive case.

He also sought permission to receive treatment from medical practitioners of his choice.

But rather than determine those requests without hearing the other parties, Justice Egwuatu ordered the respondents to appear and state their position.

Another aspect of Adeyemi’s application concerns the circumstances under which investigators can question him while he remains detained.

He asked the court to restrain the police from interrogating him or obtaining a statement from him unless his lawyer was present.

That request, alongside those seeking bail, release and medical access, was not immediately granted.

The judge instead gave the respondents 72 hours to show cause why the court should refuse the outstanding reliefs.

Adeyemi secured immediate relief on one aspect of his application access to legal representation.

His lawyers had specifically requested “an order that, for so long as the Applicant remains in custody, the Respondents do permit the Applicant unimpeded access to legal practitioners of his own choosing at all reasonable hours.”

Justice Egwuatu granted the request, effectively directing the authorities to ensure that Adeyemi can consult his legal team while in detention.