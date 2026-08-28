ICPC Recommends Sanctions For 13 Officials Over Fake Agency (Full List)

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has recommended administrative sanctions against 13 public servants allegedly linked to the activities of the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Naija News reports that the recommendation was contained in the commission’s interim investigation report on the organisation, which the ICPC said operated without any valid legal instrument establishing it as a Federal Government agency.

The report, submitted to President Bola Tinubu on August 6 and obtained by Premium Times, also recommended prosecuting the alleged Director-General of the PFIPC, Adeniyi Adeyemi, over allegations bordering on forgery, impersonation, false statements, and criminal misrepresentation.

The findings exposed how the purported agency allegedly secured access to government offices, financial institutions, and administrative processes despite lacking a recognised legal foundation.

Among those recommended for administrative action are Mimi Abu, Director of the Organisation Design and Development Department, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Rosemary Achem, Special Adviser on Administration to the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation; and Patricia Akhigbe, an Assistant Director at the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

Also listed are Aminu Abdullahi, Schedule Officer in the Office Allocation Department of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Bello Abdullahi, Assistant Director, IPSAS, National Chart of Accounts, Consolidated Account Department, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation; Sanni Olubunmi, Director, Inspectorate Department, OAGF; and Jousha Kadiri Luka, Director, Consolidated Accounts Department, OAGF.

Others are Muazu Balami, Deputy Director, Risk and Review, Inspectorate Department, OAGF; Omameh Florence, Assistant Director, Inspectorate Department, OAGF; Akinlose Moses of the Inspectorate Department, OAGF; Ogaba Harry, Chief Accountant, OAGF; Esther Orji Okoli, Principal Executive Officer I, OAGF; and Ogunbade Habeebat Ajibola, Manager, Compliance and Regulation Department, National Information Technology Development Agency.

The commission also urged the affected institutions to implement reforms identified during the investigation.

According to the ICPC, Adeyemi allegedly relied on documents presented as presidential or government instruments to secure official recognition for the PFIPC.

The documents were reportedly used in attempts to obtain office accommodation, secure self-accounting status and facilitate the opening of accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Several government institutions reportedly processed requests from the organisation, believing it was a legitimate government body.

The commission said Adeyemi was never appointed by the Federal Government and that no law, executive order, or other valid instrument established the PFIPC.

The ICPC therefore recommended that he be prosecuted for forgery, impersonation, making false statements to public officers and criminal misrepresentation.

Adeyemi has already been charged alongside two other defendants in an eight-count case involving allegations of conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

He was arrested in July after a Federal High Court in Abuja issued a warrant for his arrest when he failed to appear for arraignment. He has denied wrongdoing.

The investigation also revealed the extent to which the purported organisation allegedly penetrated the Federal Government’s administrative and financial structures.

According to Premium Times, the OSGF, OAGF and CBN had reported that they acted on requests originating from the organisation.

In one case, the OAGF wrote to the CBN on July 29, 2025, requesting the opening of four domiciliary accounts for two purported MDAs, one of which was the PFIPC.

The CBN subsequently confirmed the opening of dollar and pound accounts for the organisation.

The alleged agency also secured office accommodation at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja after approaching the OSGF in November 2024 for office space and self-accounting status.

The ICPC said the PFIPC had no valid legal framework backing its existence as a Federal Government institution.

Beyond the recommended administrative sanctions, the ICPC called for further investigation into the roles of officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Finance in the process through which the PFIPC allegedly acquired government recognition.

The commission also recommended inviting officials and individuals connected with other suspected fake MDAs, forged legislative Acts, and Unity Bank accounts for questioning.

Those to be questioned include the managing director, chief compliance officer and relationship or account officers connected with Unity Bank accounts allegedly associated with the organisation.

Two OAGF officials, Adekunle Ajayi and Lovina Akabueze, were also listed for further questioning. The ICPC further recommended an examination of all bank accounts linked to Adeyemi, as well as other sources of funds he allegedly obtained as loans.

The commission said the investigation revealed weaknesses in the procedures government institutions use to authenticate official documents and establish the legal status of entities seeking access to public resources.

According to the findings, officials who dealt with the PFIPC largely relied on documents supplied by the organisation instead of independently confirming whether it had been legally established.

The commission consequently called for stronger verification mechanisms and improved coordination among government agencies.

It said only entities backed by valid legal instruments should be allowed to obtain government offices, financial facilities, public resources or other administrative privileges.

The Presidency has consistently rejected any connection between the Federal Government and the purported agency.

President Tinubu had earlier ordered an investigation into the PFIPC after concerns emerged over its activities.

The President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, had described the organisation as fake and denied that Adeyemi was appointed to head any such agency.

The ICPC investigation also cleared Gbajabiamila of wrongdoing. The PFIPC investigation has also widened the probe into purported government agencies operating without proper authorisation.

During the investigation, the ICPC uncovered another suspected fake body, the National Brands Development and Made in Nigeria Special Project Office, which allegedly operated from the OSGF.

President Tinubu subsequently ordered the suspension of three permanent secretaries and directed the arrest of the alleged promoter of the office, George Buchi Nwabueze.

ICPC Chairman, Musa Aliyu, said investigators discovered that Nwabueze operated under several variations of his name and that some officials within the OSGF were suspected of collaborating with him.

The commission also alleged that forged legislative instruments were used to create an appearance of government legitimacy for the entities and to facilitate the opening of bank accounts.