Abbas Dissolve PFIPC Investigative Panel

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has dissolved all ad hoc committees constituted by the 10th House, effectively bringing their ongoing assignments to an end.

Naija News reports that among the affected panels is the committee chaired by Yusuf Gagdi, which was investigating controversies surrounding the inclusion of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council.

The dissolution was communicated to lawmakers in a memorandum issued by the leadership of the House and signed by the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Sidi Ibrahim.

The memo, titled, “Dissolution of all Ad hoc Committees of the House of Representatives,” was addressed to chairmen and members of the affected committees.

According to the directive, the dissolution took effect from Friday, August 28, 2026.

He said, “I am directed by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D., GCON, to inform all Honourable Members that all Ad Hoc Committees of the House stand dissolved with immediate effect.

“This directive is sequel to earlier announcements urging Ad Hoc Committees to conclude their assignments and submit their reports in line with the Rules and established practice of the House. Following those announcements, only two Ad Hoc Committees sought and were granted extension of time in compliance with Order Eighteen Rule 5 of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives. The two-week extension granted has since elapsed.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Honourable Members are reminded that Ad Hoc Committees are temporary Committees of the House established for specific and time-bound mandates. They are not intended to subsist indefinitely beyond the purpose and period for which they were constituted.

“In accordance with Order Eighteen, Rule 11, Paragraph 5, of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives which provides for “Limitations as to time of Reports”, Committees are required to submit their reports within the time allotted. Having exceeded the time allotted, the continued existence of the Ad Hoc Committees is no longer tenable.

“Consequently, with effect from Friday 28th August 2026, all Ad Hoc Committees of the House stand dissolved; and activities being carried out in the name of such Committees shall cease forthwith.

“Chairmen of the affected Committees are directed to forward all outstanding reports, working documents, records, and other materials relating to their assignments to the Office of the Clerk, House of Representatives for safekeeping,

“Honourable Members are kindly requested to take note and ensure strict compliance, please.”