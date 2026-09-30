 Skip to content
Breaking News Independence Day: FG Declares October 1 Public Holiday
Entertainment

Nigeria Is Not Safe – Cross Cries Out After Being Robbed In Lagos

Published
By Doris Ijeoma Israel
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Cross
Cross

Key Takeaways

  • Reality TV star, Cross Okonkwo, alleged that a street beggar robbed him in the Ikate area of Lekki, Lagos, while he was in traffic.
  • Cross said several beggars surrounded his vehicle, and one allegedly reached into his car window, took an item and ran off quickly.
  • The former Big Brother Naija housemate called on the Federal Government to act, saying the incident made him question Nigeria’s security and beggars’ presence in Lagos.

Reality TV star Cross Okonkwo, has raised concerns on security in Lagos after alleging that he was robbed by a street beggar in the Ikate area of Lekki.

Naija News reports that Cross made the allegation in a post on his social media page on Wednesday.

According to the reality TV star, several beggars approached his vehicle while he was in traffic.

He said one of them came close to his car and allegedly reached inside before taking an item and running away.

Cross said he attempted to pursue the person immediately after the incident but was unable to catch up with him because the alleged robber ran away quickly.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate expressed frustration over the incident and questioned why street beggars were allowed to operate around the area.

He also raised concerns about the safety of residents and motorists, saying the incident had made him question the level of security in the country.

He said: “Federal government, I just got robbed. All these beggars, they were in my window talking to me. I did not refuse the guy and he just ripped off something from my car and ran away.

“Nigeria is not safe. Federal government, what kind of mistake are you guys doing allowing these guys on the street? This Lagos, I don’t understand why you guys are allowing these people to be on the street. This is unfair.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.