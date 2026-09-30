Nigeria Is Not Safe – Cross Cries Out After Being Robbed In Lagos

Reality TV star Cross Okonkwo, has raised concerns on security in Lagos after alleging that he was robbed by a street beggar in the Ikate area of Lekki.

Naija News reports that Cross made the allegation in a post on his social media page on Wednesday.

According to the reality TV star, several beggars approached his vehicle while he was in traffic.

He said one of them came close to his car and allegedly reached inside before taking an item and running away.

Cross said he attempted to pursue the person immediately after the incident but was unable to catch up with him because the alleged robber ran away quickly.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate expressed frustration over the incident and questioned why street beggars were allowed to operate around the area.

He also raised concerns about the safety of residents and motorists, saying the incident had made him question the level of security in the country.

He said: “Federal government, I just got robbed. All these beggars, they were in my window talking to me. I did not refuse the guy and he just ripped off something from my car and ran away.

“Nigeria is not safe. Federal government, what kind of mistake are you guys doing allowing these guys on the street? This Lagos, I don’t understand why you guys are allowing these people to be on the street. This is unfair.”