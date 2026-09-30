‘There Is A Lot Of Rigging In The Industry’ – Nollywood Actor, Tayo Faniran

Nollywood actor, Tayo Faniran has alleged that the Nigerian movie industry is heavily gatekept by politics, favouritism, and rigging.

Naija News reports that Faniran, during an interview on TVC eSplash, spoke about his experience in the Nigerian film industry, claiming that talent is not always the biggest factor determining success.

According to the movie star, some of the producers considered the biggest names in Nollywood are not necessarily the most talented.

Faniran added that he believes he would have achieved more in the industry if opportunities were based strictly on talent.

He said, “In Nollywood, the film producers you guys see and know as the biggest are not the most talented film producers.

“If Nollywood were strictly about talent, I should be far beyond where I am. There is a lot of rigging in the industry.”

In other news, Nollywood actor, Rykardo Agbor, recently survived a ghastly car accident in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Agbor disclosed this on his Instagram account.

The Yoruba-language actor shared footage of the accident and thanked God for sparing his life.

The accident reportedly occurred around the Cornerstone City billboard area along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ibadan. However, details about what caused the crash and whether anyone else was involved remain undisclosed.

In a message accompanying the video, Agbor expressed gratitude for surviving the incident.