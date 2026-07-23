‘Nigerians Are Not Afraid Of Paying Taxes’ – Nollywood Actor, Ugezu

Nollywood filmmaker cum actor, Ugezu J. Ugezu, has claimed that Nigerians are not afraid of paying taxes but are afraid of those looting the taxes paid.

Naija News reports that Ugezu made the assertion in a video via his Facebook page.

According to the thespian, Nigerians will be happy when looters are made to face the consequences of the law and punished.

Ugezu added that Nigerian citizens will gladly pay their taxes if they are used effectively for the right purpose.

He said, “The president is talking about introducing a tax law. Let me be very sincere with you. Nigerians are not afraid of paying taxes. Nigerians are rather afraid of somebody looting the taxes they have paid, and we have seen it happen.

“You cannot be planning how you are going to tax the people, and you are not telling us what happened to the money that is being looted. So, an average Nigerian is afraid that if you pay taxes, they will loot it.

“Now, if there is a system whereby people who are stealing government money are being made to face the law and we are seeing that the looters are being punished, we will be happy.

“If Nigerians are seeing what their taxes are used for, we will gladly be paying taxes.”