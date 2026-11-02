Family Releases Burial Details Of Nollywood Actor, Francis Duru

The family of late Nollywood actor, Francis Duru, has announced his burial arrangements.

Naija News reports that the funeral details were shared in a statement jointly signed by the deceased’s sister, Anthonia Chenyi, and his first son, Ebuka Duru, and posted on the late actor’s Instagram page on Monday.

According to the statement, Francis Duru will be buried at his family’s compound in Imo State on December 11, 2026.

While inviting the public, the family announced that a service of songs will be held in his honour on November 25, 2026, at Family Worship Center, Idris Gidado Street, Wuye, Abuja, ahead of his burial on December 10 and 11 in his hometown.

The statement read, A remarkable life, a beautiful legacy, a star that will never stop shining. Though our beloved Chief Francis Duru has taken his final bow, his memories will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.”

The family also expressed appreciation to those who had supported them since his death.

“The kindness, love, prayers, calls, messages and support extended to our family throughout this difficult time have been a great source of strength. We are sincerely grateful to everyone who has stood with us.

“We invite family, friends, associates, colleagues and well-wishers to join us as we come together to pay tribute to Chief Francis Duru, honour his remarkable life of love and celebrate his legacy.

“Service of songs in Abuja on Wednesday, 25th November 2026 by 5:00 PM at Family Worship Center, Idris Gidado Street, Wuye.

“Service of songs in Imo State on Thursday, 10th December 2026 at the late Pa Theophilus Ogide Duru’s Family Compound, Okai, Eziama, Isiala Mbano. Followed by funeral and interment on Friday, 11th December 2026 at Okai, Eziama, Isiala Mbano.”

Recall that the 59-year-old actor died October 22, 2026, after his battle with an undisclosed illness.