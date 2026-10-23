Fresh Details About Actor Francis Duru’s Death Emerge

Fresh insight into the circumstances surrounding the passing of veteran Nollywood actor, Francis Duru, which was announced by his family in the early hours of Friday has emerged online.

Naija News learnt that a family source who spoke with Channels Television confirmed the hospital and the approximate time Duru passed away.

According to the source, Duru, 57, reportedly died at about 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at the National Hospital, Abuja.

While the National Hospital has been identified as the location of Duru’s death, the family has not publicly disclosed the specific illness that led to his passing.

Earlier the family in a statement shared on Duru’s official Instagram page, said the movie star died following a brief illness.

“We, the family of Francis Duru, regret to announce his passing following a brief illness,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has described the death of Francis Duru as a painful moment for the movie industry and the nation’s creative community, which has benefited immensely from its pioneers’ dedication, talent, and contributions.

Tinubu, in a statement through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, expressed sorrow over Duru’s death and extended his heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, fans, and the Nigerian film industry.

Tinubu acknowledged the important role veteran actors like Duru played in growing and developing Nigeria’s film industry, particularly in shaping its artistic identity, nurturing emerging talent, and projecting Nigerian stories, culture, and values to audiences at home and abroad.