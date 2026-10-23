From ‘Rattlesnake’ To His Final Days: The Story Of Francis Duru

Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru has died at the age of 57 after a brief illness, Naija News reports.

The family confirmed his death in a statement shared on the actor’s official Instagram page in the early hours of Friday, October 23, 2026.

His death comes about two years after he lost his 15-year-old son, Ifeanyi, in August 2024.

Francis Duru was widely recognized for his role as Ahanna in the classic Nollywood film Rattlesnake, which helped establish his place in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Beyond acting, he was a theatre practitioner, filmmaker and youth mentor who also served in a leadership capacity within the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

Here is a comprehensive biography of the late actor, including his early life, educational background, acting career, wife, children, movies, awards and achievements.

Who Was Francis Duru?

Francis Ogide Duru was a Nigerian actor and filmmaker born on July 27, 1969, in Cameroon to Nigerian parents from Imo State, southeastern Nigeria.

He became a recognized figure in Nollywood through his performances in films and his contributions to the development of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Duru began his acting career in 1989 and remained active until his death in October 2026.

Over the years, he worked with several filmmakers and appeared in productions that helped shape Nigerian cinema during its early home-video era and subsequent development.

His performance in Rattlesnake remains one of the most memorable parts of his career, although he continued to feature in other films long after the production brought him wider recognition.

He also worked as a director, producer, master of ceremonies and communication practitioner.

In addition to his entertainment career, Duru participated in humanitarian activities and youth development initiatives. His professional profile lists work with organisations involved in education, communication and community development.

Early Life And Family Background

Francis Duru was born on July 27, 1969, in Cameroon.

Although he was born outside Nigeria, his parents were Nigerians from Imo State. He maintained his connection to his family’s roots in southeastern Nigeria throughout his life.

Duru spent his early years in Cameroon, where he completed his primary and secondary education before moving to Nigeria to pursue higher education.

His early experiences preceded a career that would eventually make him a familiar name among Nigerian movie audiences.

Available biographical accounts identify his hometown as Okai, Eziama, in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

He later established himself in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, building a career that combined professional acting with other creative and communication activities.

Educational Background

Francis Duru studied Theatre Arts at the University of Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

He graduated in 1996 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts.

His formal education provided him with training in performance and theatre, supporting his work in film and other areas of entertainment.

Duru’s academic background also extended beyond acting. His professional profile lists a master’s degree in Development Communication from Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

How Francis Duru Started His Acting Career

Francis Duru began his professional acting career in 1989 when he appeared in Missing Mark, a film directed by the late Ndubuisi Oko.

His appearance in the production marked the beginning of a career that would span approximately 37 years.

Although the film did not immediately make him a household name, it provided an entry point into the Nigerian film industry.

He continued developing his acting skills and taking on roles as the industry expanded.

His breakthrough eventually came through Rattlesnake, a production that brought him wider attention and helped establish his reputation as an actor.

Duru subsequently appeared in numerous films, working across different genres and demonstrating his ability to adapt to a range of roles.

His career continued through different stages of Nollywood, from the early home-video era to more recent Nigerian film productions.

Francis Duru’s Breakthrough In Rattlesnake

Francis Duru gained widespread recognition in 1995 when he played Ahanna in Rattlesnake, an action film produced by the late Nigerian filmmaker Amaka Igwe.

The movie became one of the notable Nigerian productions of the 1990s and contributed to the growth of the home-video film industry.

Duru’s performance brought him to the attention of a wider audience and became the role most closely associated with his name.

The film’s place in Nollywood history helped preserve his reputation among viewers who followed Nigerian movies during that period.

Although Rattlesnake was a defining production in his career, Duru did not depend on that role alone. He continued appearing in other movies and remained active in the industry for decades.

His long career allowed him to work with different generations of actors and filmmakers.

Francis Duru’s Movies

Francis Duru appeared in numerous Nigerian films throughout his career.

Some of the productions associated with him include:

1. Missing Mark (1989)

2. Rattlesnake (1995)

3. Blood Money (1997)

4. Tears From Holland (2006)

5. Sound of Love (2006)

6. Soul Engagement (2006)

7. Upside Down (2006)

8. Nnenda (2009)

9. Home in Exile (2010)

10. Stigma (2013)

11. Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons (2018)

12. The Good Husband (2020)

13. Mboputa (2020)

14. The Locals (2021)

15. Blood Vessel (2023)

16. Ugly Bird

He also featured in productions such as Forces of Nature, My Little Secret, Personal Assignment, Sweet Sound and Without Apology.

His filmography included both older home-video productions and movies released during the more recent phase of Nollywood.

The list is not exhaustive, as Duru appeared in many other productions during his lengthy career.

Francis Duru’s Awards And Achievements

Duru received several honours in recognition of his acting career and contributions to society.

In 2007, he received the United Nations Ambassador of Peace Award in recognition of his positive influence on young people.

The honour reflected his activities beyond acting, including his involvement in youth development and humanitarian initiatives.

In 2010, he served as interim president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria. The appointment placed him in a leadership position within the professional association representing Nigerian actors.

That same year, he received a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Another major career achievement came in 2020, when he won the Best Actor in a Leading Role in an Igbo-language film category at the Best of Nollywood Awards for his performance in Mboputa.

The award recognised his work in an Igbo-language production and demonstrated his continued involvement in filmmaking decades after his breakthrough.

These honours formed part of his record of contributions to Nigerian entertainment.

Who Was Francis Duru’s Wife?

Francis Duru was married to Adokiye Duru.

The couple met while studying at the University of Port Harcourt and eventually married in 2003.

In an interview published by Punch in January 2025, Duru discussed his marriage, family responsibilities and Christian faith.

He spoke about the importance of commitment, friendship and understanding in maintaining a marriage.

His comments also showed the importance he attached to being present for his wife and children, rather than viewing marriage only in terms of financial responsibility.

The couple remained married for more than two decades before his death in October 2026.

Adokiye and their children are among those left to mourn the veteran actor.

How Many Children Did Francis Duru Have?

Francis Duru and his wife had four children.

The family experienced a devastating loss in August 2024 when their 15-year-old son, Ifeanyi, died.

The actor publicly expressed his grief at the time, referring to his son affectionately as his champion.

The tragedy attracted sympathy from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

In a January 2025 interview with Punch, Duru discussed how he coped with the loss and explained that his Christian faith helped him navigate the painful experience.

He also spoke about continuing his church activities despite the grief.