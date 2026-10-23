Nollywood Actor, Francis Duru Is Dead

Veteran Nollywood actor, Francis Duru, has died at the age of 57.

Naija News reports that his family announced the news on his official Instagram page early Friday morning.

According to the post, the thespian passed on after a brief illness.

“We, the family of Francis Duru, regret to announce his passing following a brief illness,” the post reads.

“We appreciate your prayers, love, and understanding. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen,” the post reads.

In June, the actor denied viral reports claiming he was battling a life-threatening illness.

The rumours gained traction after footage showing him in a frail condition circulated widely on social media, raising concern among fans and colleagues.

In response, Duru shared an Instagram video describing the footage as “fabricated and malicious”.

Duru was born on July 27, 1969, in Cameroon, to parents from Imo State, Nigeria. He completed his primary and secondary education in Cameroon before relocating to Nigeria to pursue a university degree.

He gained admission to the University of Port Harcourt in Rivers state, where he studied Theatre Arts and earned a B.A. degree in 1996.

Duru made his entry into the Nigerian film industry in 1989 with a movie titled ‘Missing Mark,’ directed by the late Ndubuisi Oko.

His role did little to advance his career at the time, as he was still considered an up-and-coming actor.

He gained greater industry recognition in 1995 after appearing in ‘Rattlesnake,’ an action-comedy produced by the late Amaka Igwe. Duru played a notable role as Ahanna.

Throughout his career, Duru received numerous awards and honours for his work. He was named a United Nations ambassador of peace in recognition of his positive influence on young people. In 2020, he won the :Best Actor in a Leading Role (Igbo)’ award at the Best of Nollywood Awards for his performance in ‘Mboputa’.

Duru married Adokiye in 2003, and the couple has four children. They lost Ifeanyi, one of their children, in August 2024.